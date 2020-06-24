It was a successful outing, to say the least for the Class 5A fifth-ranked Waukee High School softball team Tuesday night as they blanked Urbandale on the road in doubleheader action.

Success was had on nearly every letter for Waukee who produced 26 runs offensively while shutting down the J-Hawk lineup hit-less the entire night. Game one was yet another offensive showcase as the Warriors as they broke out 14 hits and nine runs for a 9-0 victory. Eight Warriors recorded at least one hit for the game and of those eight, three not only had multi-hit games but had three-hit contests. Elly Bates was one of those Warrior stars who picked up three hits and it was her first hit that kicked off Waukee’s scoring efforts in the second inning on a double to left field. Following some excellent base running that plated two more runs to kick off the fourth, Heidi Wheeler and Reagan Bartholomew continued their big games with an RBI single and a three-run home run respectively.

Both Wheeler and Bartholomew continued on to have strong contests as they combined for five of the team’s seven RBI for the game. That brought the game to a quick 7-0 advantage. Waukee then tacked on two more runs in the top half of the seventh inning beginning with Ella Parker’s RBI single. The second run of the seventh inning and the final run of the game for the Warriors came from Wheeler who captured her second RBI of the game on a single to score Parker for the game-ending 9-0. Inside the circle, Bates followed up her batting performances by pitching seven full innings and issuing a season-high 12 strikeouts while allowing just two hits all game long.

Game two against Urbandale fell in a similar fashion for head coach Carrie Eby and her squad. From the arm of junior Sami Felt, the Warriors once again blanked the J-Hawks, this time by a 5-0 margin. Felt answered Bates’ game one pitching performance with a strong showing herself. The junior went the distance with seven innings and didn’t issue a single walk and gave up just three hits. To go along with that, Felt dished out four strikeouts for the contest. Offensively, while it wasn’t as large of a scoring margin as game one, the bats still came alive for Waukee. Seven Warriors, including Felt, struck at least one hit in the game but the highlight offensive performances went to junior Mikayla Hannam and senior Natalie Wellet. Hannam had the most hit of any Warrior batter in game two, striking three hits in four trips to the plate. Wellet also had a strong game with a pair of hits that equated to three of the team’s five total RBI for the game. Wellet’s first two runs driven in came after Wheeler doubled to drive in Waukee’s first run of the game in the third inning. Wellet then cleared the base paths with a two-run home run that brought the game to a 3-0 lead for the Warriors. Wellet finished her RBI efforts in the fifth inning on a double to center field. Wellet even had a hand in the final run as she scored off of a Macy Weiss fielder’s choice.

The Warriors remain unblemished in their record following Tuesday’s contests, now resting at 8-0. The rest of the week for the Warriors includes a home battle against third-ranked Johnston Wednesday, June 24, and a Friday night road contest against Ankeny on June 26.