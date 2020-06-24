After ending last week as road warriors, the Van Meter High School softball team kept it going Tuesday night as they traveled to battle non-conference foe Clarke High School.

Despite a rough start, the Bulldogs ended up pulling things together late to end their losing skid and win 7-5. Van Meter came off of a three-game losing skid and put an end to that courtesy of five runs scored across the final two innings of play against the Indians. Van Meter returned back to normal form, being rather efficient with their scoring efforts as they touched up seven runs on just eight total hits. Despite the outcome, the battle began quite inauspicious for the Bulldogs as the watched the visiting Indians post up a 3-0 advantage following the third inning of play.

Van Meter ended up answering with offense of their own, plating two runs in the fourth inning to cut the lead down to one heading into the fifth inning. Overall, there were only two scoreless innings across the whole game, and for both teams, they came in the first two innings of action. Following Van Meter’s answer in the fourth, the host Indians added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, widening the Bulldogs’ deficit 5-2 as the sixth inning approached. From there the Van Meter offense seemed to step it up a notch. They kicked off the sixth inning by plating three runs to even out the score at five runs apiece. When Clarke couldn’t answer in the bottom half of the sixth inning, Van Meter took advantage by posting up two more runs in the top half of the seventh inning. That gave the Bulldogs their first and only lead of the game 7-5 which they would then ride out to their fifth overall victory of the 2020 campaign.

Overall there was plenty of offense to be happy with for coach James Flaws and the Bulldogs. That included a highlight performance by sophomore Shea Rhodes who went 1-for-3 on the night with that one hit exiting the playing field for a three-run home run. The trio of Maia Abrahamson, Lilly Thompson, and Mac Blomgren also had games to remember, all striking two hits for the contest. Aside from Rhodes and her home run, the other Bulldogs who drove in runs were Thompson, Macy Blomgren, and Molly Blomgren.

Inside the circle, the pitching duties belonged to Macy Blomgren who once again showcased her skill very well. The freshman pitched the full seven innings and 151 total pitches while dishing out a season-second best mark of eleven strikeouts. Blomgren also issued just three walks and two earned runs for the contest.

Next up for the newly minted 5-5 Bulldogs will be a return trip back home where they will battle conference foe ACGC in a doubleheader beginning with game one first pitch at 5:30 p.m.