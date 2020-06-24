Reagan Engberg banged out four hits while pitcher Lauren Summers allowed just one to lead No. 14 (Class 3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame to a 10-2 win over Cardinal in a SEI Superconference South Division softball game at Eldon Tuesday night.

Summers allowed only a single to Maddie Cloke in the fifth inning, She walked five and struck out 13 in seven innings

Engberg had a double, three singles, two runs and an RBI in five trips to the plate. Madelyn Stutsman went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Elise Oleson went 3-for-4 and Summers, Raven Messamaker and Addyson Kellen each had two hits for the Falcons. WB-ND finished with 18 hits.

NO. 2 L-M 12, LONE TREE 0: Kylee Sanders and McKenna Hohenadel each had three hits and Hailey Sanders pitched a one-hit shutout to lead second-ranked (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine past the Lions in a North Division game at Lone Tree.

Hailey Sanders surrendered a single to Arlie Lorack in the fourth inning, walked one and struck out 10 in five innings. The game was called after five innings via the mercy rule.

Kylee Sanders had two doubles and a single in four trips and Hohenadel had three singles. Mae Cox doubled. All nine Falcons had at least one hit with the team totaling 13.

KEOKUK 4-4, MOUNT PLEASANT 13-3: The Chiefs and Panthers split a Southeast Conference doubleheader.

In the first game, Keokuk’s Abby Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. In the nightcap, Keokuk’s Gracie Koeber tied the game with an RBI-single in the sixth and Kayleigh Zanger followed with an RBI-single for the game-winning run.

NEW LONDON 5, HOLY TRINITY 4: The Tigers rallied for a run in the top of the eighth inning and held off Holy Trinity for a South Division win at West Point.

Sofie Reighard, Elly Manning and Kara Krieger each had two hits for New London. Manning was the winning pitcher, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings. She struck out three.

Holy Trinity trailed 4-2 entering the bottom half of the seventh, but extended the game with a two-run outburst. Raquel Schneider and Jenna DiPrima each had two hits. Mary Hellige suffered the loss.

WAPELLO 19, COLUMBUS 7: The Arrows rolled to a North Division win at Columbus Junction.

MEDIAPOLIS 15, HILLCREST ACADEMY 2: The Bullettes picked up their second win of the season in a North Division game at Kalona.

Olivia Moehle and Makenna Bandy had three hits each for Mediapolis. Jaylea Hartman and Jenna Parrott each had two hits. Bandy and Parrott doubled.

Moehle (2-1) was the winning pitcher, allowing just two hits.

CENTRAL LEE 6, VAN BUREN COUNTY 1: The Lady Hawks toppled Van Buren County in a South Division game at Donnellson.