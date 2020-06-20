After three straight contests on the road to begin the 2020 season, the Dallas Center-Grimes baseball team was back home for their season opener Friday, June 19 against Oskaloosa.

If you were a fan of defense, this was the game for you as both DCG and Oskaloosa combined for just five hits total. Never the less, the Mustangs found a way to scratch across a few runs, keeping their record perfect with a 2-0 victory over Oskaloosa. It was a game in which runs and hits came at a premium and in the end, the Mustangs came out on top.

“We knew going into this that it would be low scoring, grind it out type of game,” said DCG head coach Byron Peyton. “I’m happy with how our guys battled against a really good team like Oskaloosa who will go far this season.”

It was without a doubt a pitching battle that held arguably two of the best pitchers inside the Little Hawkeye Conference. Noah Van Veldhuizen took the bump for Oskaloosa while the Mustangs employed future South Dakota State University star, Logan Smith. For the second straight outing, Smith nearly went the distance with five-plus innings of work. Friday night, the senior went six innings and averaged just 13.5 pitches per inning while dazzling the Oskaloosa lineup to the tune of a season-high ten strikeouts. Against an Oskaloosa team that averaged nearly eight hits per contest a year ago, Smith made it hard for the visiting Indians, allowing just three hits all game long. It was an outing where Smith followed his plan to a T and came out on top early picking up a first-pitch strike on 68 percent of the batters he faced.

“Tonight I felt I was strong on both sides of the plate,” began Smith. “I kind of had to pitch backwards to their top hitters and I felt like I controlled both sides of the plate well tonight.”

Offensively for the Mustangs, their two hits belonged to junior Caleb Dicken and senior Colby Wigham. Despite stepping up to the plate three times, both Wigham and Dicken had only one official at-bat each but they made the most of it. Dicken’s lone hit in the fourth initiated the offense in both hits and runs for the Mustangs with a performance that really stood out to coach Peyton.

“Caleb’s at-bat was terrific,” began Peyton. “It’s the type of at-bat that you would want to have against a pitcher like that. He was calm, didn’t overswing, and just stayed within himself. Ultimately it was the ignitor that lifted us. Against a team like that, that’s what you have to do to pick up a win.”

Following the fourth-inning run, the Mustangs tacked on one more in the fifth which would ultimately bring the score to its 2-0 final. The win provides the Mustangs with an unblemished first week of action, as they now stand at 4-0. Next up for the Mustangs will be their first home doubleheader of the season against Grinnell. Game one first pitch is set to take place at 5:30 p.m.