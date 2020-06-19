The game was over.

No, wait, it’s not.

Or is it?

No, it’s not.

In a bizarre turn of events during Thursday’s non-conference baseball game between Burlington High School and Fort Madison at Community Field, the officials scurried off the field after Burlington’s Mason Fort flew out to centerfielder Tate Johnson to end the third inning.

Thinking the game was over with the Bloodhounds holding an 18-3 lead, the officials went to the dressing room to change clothes and leave.

Meanwhile back on the field, BHS head coach Brock Schneden and Fort Madison head coach Ron Walker were left wondering what had transpired.

BHS athletics director Zach Shay made a call to the Iowa High School Athletic Association and was informed the game would not count unless it went the required four innings.

Nearly a half-hour later, the officials returned to the field and Fort Madison put the finishing touches on an 18-3 victory in the Grayhounds’ home opener.

For the Grayhounds, it added injury to insult on a night in which nothing went their way.

"That’s just kind of how the night went from the first pitch, then you throw that on top," Schneden said. "There was some confusion about the 15-run rule. I was in the process of getting some substitutions made and talking to a couple guys and (assistant coach Scott) Mason is like, ‘Hey, the umpires just walked off the field.’ It’s after four innings, not three. There was some confusion about how that worked, so unfortunately we were faced with that delay, trying to figure that out and trying to track (the officials) down."

"They did that on their own. That’s good. That’s something you can tell them to do, but whether they do or not, that’s another thing," Walker said of his team staying loose during the delay."They took it upon themselves to stay loose, not knowing if we were going to have to go play another inning or not."

"I played catch with two of my teammates, working on stuff, keeping the ball down," said Fort Madison sophomore pitcher Landes Williams, who scattered six hits, struck out five batters and walked just two. "Last year when we played against them we had to wait a little bit for a rain delay and then we just ended up canceling it."

Fort Madison (2-1) put this one away quickly. The Bloodhounds plated six runs on just three hits in the top of the first, taking advantage of three BHS errors behind starting pitcher Trenton Parks. Tate Johnson’s three-run double to left field gave the Bloodhounds a 4-0 lead.

Moments later, Garrett Hannum’s single up the middle scored two more Fort Madison runs to highlight at half-inning which lasted 17 minutes.

"I was looking for a ball in a certain spot and he gave it to me both times I was at the plate," said Hannum, who was 2-for-2 and drove in five runs on the night.

"We did a lot of great things," Walker said. "Tate Johnson was a little down on himself, but he comes up with a big three-run double. Then we pass the baton on down and Garrett Hannum comes up with that two-out hit and drives in two more runs. Later on in the game he comes up with another two-out hit and drives in a couple more runs."

Fort Madison pitcher Landes Williams retired BHS (1-2) in order in the bottom half of the inning and the tone was set.

"Unfortunately we talk a lot about giving teams extra outs. I thought Trenton (Parks) did a really good job coming out and throwing strikes early, getting some ground balls. He was doing everything that we ask of him. Unfortunately, we just did make plays behind him and before we knew it it ballooned. They put up six in the top half of the first and you could feel the wind come out of our sails after that first inning," Schneden said. "We have a lineup that is capable of coming back from a deficit like that. But, for lack of a better term, when you get punched in the mouth like that right out of the gate, now it becomes a gut check and you have to figure out what you are going to do at that point. We went one, two, three in the bottom of the inning and from there the momentum never shifted."

Fort Madison added five more runs in the second inning and the rout was on. Hannum drove in two runs, while Jason Thurman and Matt Hopper each had an RBI.

But it was an at-bat by first baseman Brandon Reichelt which most impressed Walker.

"One of the things that people don’t see because the score is out of hand, but Brandon Reichelt, our three-hole hitter with a lot of power, with a guy on third base, he grinds out an at-bat and puts the ball in play and drives in a run," Walker said. "That’s winning baseball. Good for Brandon and the team."

The Bloodhounds tacked on seven more runs in the third, capped by a two-run single by Vasin Thurman.

"You can work some more, make more mistakes, let the fielders do their jobs.You know you have your team behind you to make the plays," Williams said of the big cushion.

BHS’s three pitchers combined for 11 walks and hit one batter.

"If you give that many free passes, that’s a very, very, very small percentage of baseball games that you are going to win," Schneden said. "This isn’t the kind of game that came down to just one play. It was a culmination of plays, so you just forget about it, go back to the drawing board and try to get better."

Fort Madison;657;0;—;18;8;0

Burlington;003;0;—;3;6;3

WP — Landes Williams (2-0). LP — Trenton Parks (0-1). Leading hitters — Fort Madison: Garrett Hannum 2-2, Williams 2-3. 2B — Tate Johnson (FM), Owen Fawcett (BHS), Jacob Zahner (BHS). 3B — Jason Thurman (FM). RBI — Fort Madison: Hannum 5, Johnson 3, L.Williams 2, Brandon Reichett 2, Vasin Thurman 2, J.Thurman 1, Kane Williams 1, Mat Hopper 1; Burlington: Fawcett 2, Tyson Powers 1.

Records: Fort Madison 2-1; Burlington 1-2.