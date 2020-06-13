The Mediapolis High School softball team has a first-year head coach, but Jeff Martin is no stranger to the diamond.

He was an assistant coach at WACO for three years and at Columbus for about 15. “Last year, my daughter is a sixth grader, I was doing youth league stuff,” he said.

He’s also the son of the late Bob Martin, who coached several years at Columbus and is a member of the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union’s softball hall of fame.

Martin’s sister, Michelle Lutavsky, is also a member of the IGHSAU softball hall of fame as a picther.

In his first year as a head coach, Martin was saddled with the schools closing, the spring sports canceled and the softball and baseball seasons delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My son (Bryce, a junior) throws the discus about 145 feet, so I was really upset about that” when his season was canceled, Martin said.

Then the start of softball practice was delayed from May 4 to June 1. The shortened regular season begins Monday with social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

“All you’ve got to do is make it part of your routine,” Martin said. “It’s a little confining for our dugout. We’re just happy to have the opportunity to play. The girls have been sitting around since March. They’re really excited to be doing something and I’m glad it’s softball.”

Some Bullettes got some off-season workouts.

“With the pitching rules, we could pitch,” Martin said. “We called it open gym. I didn’t coach. I just sat there and they’ve been pitching since December. There have probably been seven or eight kids who’ve been coming in and doing a real good job in the open gym, pitching.”

The Bullettes are looking to rebound from the 0-24 season they experienced last year.

“There’s a desire to get better,” Martin said. “I can see that. There was a belief that it’s hard for us to overcome that hump, but I think we’re getting past that. Everyday you can see them getting a little better, confidence-wise. I understand they were very disappointed in how the season went last year, but our whole thing is that was last year. We’re not going to talk about it other than what we can do to improve from it.”

Mediapolis has two seniors. “Olivia Moehle is a returning pitcher and Makenzie Springsteen plays third base, outfield and pitches a little bit,” Martin said. “Springsteen hasn’t played since her freshman year but she’s picking things up really well right now. She’s a very good athlete.”

Other experience comes from the sophomore class.

“Hallie Mohr is probably one of our best hitters,” Martin said. “Mohr, Jenna Parrott, Jayde Eberhardt, they were probably the three leading freshmen last year. We’re young, but those are the three we’re looking at to be our stalwarts. They have experience and are doing a great job.”

The catching position is up in the air. “Jenna Hartman’s caught a little bit and Lexie Arnold and Payton Anderson are candidates,” Martin said. “We’re looking at those three right now.

“We have about six (positions) that are pretty solid, but we’re up in the air. It depends on who’s pitching and things like that.”

Martin thinks the team’s strength will be in its attitude.

“I think our strength is that they’re eager to learn and they’re excited about playing right now. That’s kind of what we’re looking for.”

The Bullettes open the season Monday at Wapello. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

“It’ll be a good challenge because they’re a good softball team,” Martin said. “It’s a good program.”