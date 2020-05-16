With golf the only other spring athletic program at Roland-Story, track and field is a big deal in the Roland and Story City communities.

Andy Herrick had a roster of 35 girls to start out his first season as head girls’ track coach for the Norse. They were led by an outstanding quartet of seniors in Rachel Patton, Kylie Tjernagel, Juliann Clark and Kaitlyn Kilstofte.

“I loved the senior leaders that our team had for track this year,” Roland-Story junior Madeline Morton said. “They were always willing to push us to be our best while being super fun and supportive.

“I think that their ability to push us and encourage us to do better improved the team’s skills and chemistry.”

The four seniors wanted to make their final season not only memorable for themselves, but every single one of those 31 other girls in a Norse uniform.

“A senior goal I had for us was to just show the other girls how much fun track is,” Patton said. “This year, there was a lot of talent, and it gave me that good feeling that we could have a lot of events going to state.”

Then COVID-19 struck during spring break. One month later, their senior year was gone.

“It was only a few days ago when it really hit me on how we were going to lose a very talented group of seniors,” Herrick said. “The toughest part for me is knowing that these girls will never truly know what their peak potential would have been in track.

“I looked for all of them to achieve their personal bests this year. Your senior year of athletics is extremely special, and they lost that.”

All four had the potential to compete at state.

Patton was in the running for a state championship in the high jump. She finished third in Class 2A a year ago with a jump of 5 feet, 4 inches to match the best jump of her career.

“My goal this year was to get 5-6, and I felt pretty good about that,” Patton said. “Coach (Jeff) Baker was able to help me out a lot during practices. He learned a lot about the high jump before the season to be able to help me improve, and I thank him for that.”

Tjernagel and Clark ran in the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays on the blue oval last year.

They teamed with Morton and current sophomore Reece Johnson to just miss placing in the 4x800 by finishing ninth. In the 4x400, they ran with Morton and 2019 graduate Taryn Johnston to place 19th in the prelims.

“I was very excited to run with Kylie,” Clark said. “Ever since freshman year, Kylie and I have been working together to achieve our goals while always enjoying our teammates.”

Clark was also looking to set a PR in the open 800.

Tjernagel had a monster senior year in cross-country, placing second at the Heart of Iowa Conference meet, fourth at the qualifying meet and 19th at state in 2A.

She set a school-record 5-kilometer time of 19 minutes, 53 seconds and was hoping to repeat that success during track.

“I hoped to run the 3,000 for the first time and try to beat the school record,” Tjernagel said. “I wanted to end my high school sporting career with no regrets.”

Kilstofte ran both the 3,000 and 1,500 last year. She, too, would be gunning for the school record in the 3,000.

“Everyone on the track team knew that was my event,” Kilstofte said. “Each week when the lineup came out, there was no doubt my name would be there. I was looking forward to chasing down the 3,000 school record in hopes of finally reaching this personal goal.

“With having a personal-best time only 20 seconds away from the record, I had full faith that this was very achievable as my last year as a part of the Norsemen.”

Missing out on that potential success has been a tough pill for each of them to swallow.

“It was very upsetting to hear that the season was canceled - it was hard for me to wrap my mind around it,” Clark said. “Right now, it’s getting more real with graduation coming up and not being able to be at school.”

It’s also been hard on their younger teammates who won’t get to run with them anymore.

“They’ve all become such great friends and the best teammates,” Morton said. “I’m going to miss running with them and goofing off during practice with them. They all made track so much fun!”

But they understand life goes on.

“I love to run, and luckily it is something I can continue to do on my own time,” Tjernagel said. “I am hoping to run in my first half-marathon this fall and a full one in the future. I am also looking forward to the next chapter of my life at Iowa State University.”

Kilstofte will also keep up her running and attend Northern Iowa, majoring in education. Clark will also be a Panther next fall, then it’s off to Allen College for three years to earn a BSN.

Patton will continue her track career at Wartburg.

“When I found out that I wasn’t going to have a track season, I was very upset, but I was quickly able to overcome that because I have the chance to do all this next year at Wartburg,” Patton said. “I’m so grateful to have that opportunity.”

Herrick wishes them nothing but the best.

“Besides the talent, experience and work ethic of this group, the thing that I like the most about them is that they are just all-around good kids with great personalities,” Herrick said. “Whatever their focus will be moving forward with their lives, my advice to them would be to smile and always find the good in everything.”