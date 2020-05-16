College sports programs’ quest to restart on-campus activities for athletes idled by the coronavirus pandemic has to start somewhere. At Iowa State, it started in the mind of associate athletics director for sports medicine Mark Coberley.

More than a month in the making, the plan that Coberley and his staff of 13 developed launched last week under what the athletic department is terming a pilot return project — although that’s a bit of misnomer, given that Coberley said all of the athletes involved had been living off-campus in Ames.

“We have not asked anybody to come back” from elsewhere around the country, Coberley said.

The idea was to have 15 athletes across a variety of sports, all of whom are working through post-surgical rehabilitation, resume visits to the Cyclones’ usual sports medicine clinic so the staff could work with them one-on-one and see how new protection, disinfection and distancing procedures impact clinic capacity and operations.

Coberley said the early results have been encouraging, although he and the staff confirmed what they had been expecting: That it will be impossible to bring all members of the football team back to campus at once, never mind bringing back all athletes in fall sports at the same time.

After allowing each of the athletes to come in twice last week, Corberley said in an interview Wednesday that a more normal schedule of athletes having four or five appointments is being followed this week.

But he cautioned that this was a pretty controlled circumstance, saying that there have been relatively few COVID-19 cases in Story County, where the campus is located, and the athletes participating haven’t been anywhere else.

It’s the type of process that it would seem all schools will have to follow as they address health- and safety-related issues involved with athletes returning to campus, ramping up toward workouts, and then the potentially more complicated and risky return to full-blown practices and games.

Ramogi Huma, executive director of the National College Players Association, which advocates for college athletes, expressed general concerns about how the NCAA and schools will go about all of this.

“I hope fall sports return safely … but there are no health and safety standards that are enforced in college sports,” he said. “Anybody that calls for the return of college sports needs to also be calling for enforced health and safety standards. If they’re talking about one without the other ... when there are unenforced guidelines regarding coronavirus ... they’re doing a disservice to not just the players, but the health of the public.”

Huma said his organization would like to see independent third-party enforcement of all sports health and safety measures.

A version of an ever-evolving planning document that Iowa State provided to USA TODAY Sports last week showed more than 60 different items across checklists organized under five separate phases. Among those items are "mandatory athlete education/responsibility & compliance expectations before starting," and mandatory staff education and compliance.

There's also a “General Thoughts/Concerns” list that begins with, in all capital letters: “EXPECT THIS PLAN TO CHANGE AS WORLD EVENTS CHANGE.”

It also notes: “Until adequate treatment/prevention is developed, COVID cases will be quarantined for everyone in contact with a case. This is our biggest threat to success.”