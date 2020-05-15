As sports continue to sit on the sideline, more wrinkles have developed at Perry. Since the end of 2019 spring sports, four sports have welcomed new head coaches. The latest of the wave of coaching changes came Monday, May 11 as boys track head coach Ben Coy’s resignation was accepted by the school board along with the announcement of Ryan Marzen as his successor.

“I enjoyed my time at Perry and appreciate the support I received from the administration and the community during my time here,” Coy said. “There is a lot I will miss, but working with the students and athletes is what I will miss the most.”

Since 2015 when he took control as skipper, Coy — who also worked as the school’s At-Risk Coordinator — shepherded the Bluejays to the state track meet every season. In his five seasons, Perry competed in a combined 21 events at Drake Stadium.

With such an array of success, Coy said that there’s “not necessarily a specific moment” that stands out to him in his time as a Bluejay, but rather he cherishes “the opportunity to work with a variety of students and athletes in many different areas.”

Coy added that the decision to move on came from looking for a new career path outside of education.

The move to find his replacement was a rapid process. Marzen, an accomplished triathlete as well as the elementary associate principal and cross country coach, was announced to fill the role in 2021.

Coming into the 2020 spring season before it’s ultimate cancelation due to the state’s COVID-19 response in March, Marzen coached the distance and mid-distance runners. Speaking with the Perry Chief, he said he didn’t expect to take on the position, but was enthusiastic about the possibility.

“I wasn’t expecting to take it on. [Ben] and I had a great conversation before it was posted,” Marzen messaged. “Once I learned about the position, I contacted a few friends about it and got a feel. I’ve been very fortunate to work with some awesome colleagues here at Perry.”

He added that while he’s most familiar with distance work, he sees himself as a “plug-and-play-type” coach to jump in at every level.

Coy’s departure doesn’t affect the track team alone. He’s also been a mainstay on the football staff since 2015 (serving as co-head coach in 2017). With his departure, new head coach Bryce Pierce’s staff has two open positions.

Tony Oros, Aaron Lyons, and Nick Glotfelty are currently on staff in undefined roles.

“At this moment, nothing specific about what their roles will be,” Pierce said. “There are still a few teaching positions available, so we’re waiting to see if we get some coaches [before making positional decisions].”