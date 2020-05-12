A deep dive in the Cyclones' recruiting history

The sports world has come to a standstill with the novel coronavirus pandemic forcing the premature end of the college basketball season along with the suspensions of sports leagues just about everywhere else across the globe.

Eventually, hopefully, the ball will again bounce, and the Iowa State men’s basketball team will be looking to get back on its feet after a difficult 2019-20 campaign and a start to the offseason that has seen three players transfer out of the program and a fourth declare for the NBA draft. Coach Steve Prohm and the Cyclones are looking at a near-complete overhaul after a 12-20 season, which was the most losses for the program since 1976.

There will certainly be pressure on Prohm and ISU, which has finished under .500 in two of the last three seasons, to make immediate and significant improvements.

In this series, we’ll take a look at the needs of the program - both on and off the court - and analyze how the Cyclones might address them.

The track record

This edition of the assessment will take a look at the Cyclones’ high school recruiting under Prohm, picking up with the 2016 class. Here’s the list of every prep player Prohm has signed since then with their class rank via 247Sports:

2016

Jakolby Long, SG, No. 124, Oklahoma

Cameron Lard, C, No. 143, Louisiana

Solomon Young, C, No. 232, California

2017

Lindell Wigginton, PG, No. 35, Nova Scotia (Oak Hill Prep, Virginia)

Terrence Lewis, SG, No. 119, Wisconsin

2018

Talen Horton-Tucker, SF, No. 57, Illinois

Zion Griffin, SF, No. 125, Illinois

Tyrese Haliburton, PG, No 172, Wisconsin

George Conditt IV, C, No. 327, Illinois

2019

Caleb Grill, SG, No. 175, Kansas

Tre Jackson, PG, No. 210, South Carolina

Luke Anderson, PF, No. 212, Florida

Marcedus Leech, SF, No. 297, Arkansas (also attended high school in Missouri)

2020

Xavier Foster, C, No. 65, Iowa

Dudley Blackwell, SF, No. 140, Florida

Darlinstone Dubar, SF, No. 191, North Carolina (Scotland Campus Sports, Pennsylvania)

Jaden Walker, PG, No. 299, Georgia

Recruiting is one of the more difficult things to evaluate and parse. Prohm and the Cyclones have had some wildly successful victories on the recruiting trail, both in wooing top-level prospects and finding under-the-radar gems. They also have brought in a number of players who ultimately didn’t contribute.

It’s a tricky thing to weigh, judge and analyze. Plus, the 2020 group looks promising, but there’s no way to score them yet.

The baseline, I think, to work from is that ISU has failed to finish above .500 in two of the past three seasons and next year currently looks precarious with precious few returners and a big freshman class to take on a vicious Big 12.

That means, to my mind, something isn’t working. Maybe that’s uncharitable, but that’s the perspective from which I’m operating.

What stands out to me is there isn’t a consistent area of success for the Cyclones. There isn’t a well - positionally, geographically or philosophically - that they’ve returned to time and again to bring winning Big 12 players to Ames.

The success in Illinois - specifically Chicago - was in just a single class. Other than that, there hasn’t been a lot of repeat business in states.

Prohm’s renowned point guard prowess has really only shown with Tyrese Haliburton, who is about to be an NBA draft lottery pick, while Lindell Wigginton, a top-25 recruit, rarely ever played the point. Same with Tre Jackson last year as a freshman.

ISU deserves credit at the center position. Solomon Young has been a productive piece throughout his career. Cameron Lard was maybe the most talented big man in the Big 12 his freshman year, but saw his career sputter to a halt as a sophomore. George Conditt IV has NBA potential, but waned down the stretch of his sophomore season. ISU now has a top-100 center coming in Xavier Foster.

So the Cyclones have brought in talent at center, but it hasn’t totally translated consistently.

There also doesn’t seem to be a unifying theory on the whole. What would you say defines a Cyclone recruit over the past five years?

I don’t have a great answer for that, though I would say ISU has added length in two of the last three classes.

Still, I think it’s fair to say there hasn’t been an archetype of success on the recruiting trail for ISU.

The path ahead

Perhaps the fundamental issue that has plagued ISU’s recruiting is the players they bring to campus just don’t stay very long - for reasons both good and ill.

Solomon Young is set to become the first Cyclone to start and finish his collegiate career with ISU under Prohm, who took over in 2015. Talen Horton-Tucker, Lindell Wigginton, Cameron Lard and Tyrese Haliburton all left early to pursue pro careers while six players transferred out.

That’s 10 of 13 players in the last four classes to leave before their eligibility expired. That’s just not a winning formula unless you’re recruiting five-star one-and-dones every single year. That’s not a path available to ISU.

So what’s the fix?

Well, I don’t give much credence to the ‘victim of their own success’ line of thinking. Sure, ISU has lost players early to the pros, but it was clear that neither Wigginton nor Horton-Tucker had came to ISU with intentions of playing four years of college basketball.

Wigginton was pretty clear his goal was the quickest path to the pros, and he nearly left after his freshman year. I’d argue ISU got an extra year out of him. The staff expected/hoped to have Horton-Tucker for two years, but it was clear by November of his freshman season that one-and-done was a real possibility. Lard’s off-court issues always made his longevity at ISU tenuous.

As for Haliburton, I’m not going to feel too much sympathy for taking a three-star prospect and getting an NBA draft lottery pick for two seasons.

Even if you subscribe to that thought, what’s the solution? Recruiting less talented players? I’m, let’s say, skeptical of such a plan.

Part of a coaching staff’s job is to create an environment where fringe pro prospects see the benefit in returning for another year. That’s an increasingly difficult challenge, and one ISU is absolutely not alone in facing as more and more players opt to go pro - knowing full well the league where they’ll land isn’t going to be the NBA.

While that may be a losing battle - and we’ll see if name, image and likeness reform changes the landscape - it’s still one ISU has to fight. It's also one Prohm has won before - Monte Morris stayed for his senior year and Haliburton didn't even test the waters last spring despite some first-round buzz.

The bigger area to fix for the Cyclones is cutting down the number of players they bring to campus that simply don’t ever contribute.

The Cyclones’ top-line recruiting has been fantastic, with Wigginton, Horton-Tucker and Xavier Foster all major wins. The issue has been too much of who has been behind them have not proven to be productive Big 12 players. It’s these holes in recruiting classes that have played huge roles in hollowing out ISU’s success.

Take this last season, for example. We’ll never know if Marcedus Leech or Luke Anderson could have helped ISU, but neither were even on the roster at tipoff of the season opener. So not only did ISU have two scholarships that didn’t help them in 2019-20, but it contributed to the huge amount of scholarships ISU is filling in 2020-21, which is why ISU is currently on track to be picked ninth or 10th most Big 12 preseason polls. It restarts the clock on getting your program older while making roster continuity nearly impossible.

The last word

One thing I wonder about is the geographic-leanings of Prohm and his staff. Only assistant Daniyal Robinson has extensive Midwest ties while Prohm and assistants William Small and James Kane have extensive relationships in the South and Southeast.

ISU has spent considerable time and energy recruiting those areas over the last five years and doesn’t have a ton to show for it. They only signed four players from those regions from 2016-19 to not much effect with Lard having a bumpy career while Leech and Anderson bolted before playing a minute. Tre Jackson looks like a possibility to breakthrough after a promising freshman year, though.

It makes sense to go where your relationships are, but getting players from the South and Southeast to Ames has always been a difficult proposition - kids there don’t dream of playing for ISU or in the Big 12 - and it doesn’t appear to have been a winning formula thus far for ISU. Even from an opportunity cost standpoint, every minute recruiting one of those players who ultimately doesn’t come to ISU is a minute that could have been spent elsewhere. That’s true of every recruitment, but it’s exacerbated if the degree of difficulty created by geography is higher.

The pandemic seems to be making recruits more likely to stay closer to home as well.

College basketball, at its core, is a results-based business. It doesn’t truly matter where ISU gets players from as long as they get guys who can help. That hasn’t happened at a high enough success rate in the last few classes, and that’s when the “how” and “why” come under a microscope.

To bottom-line it, ISU has had its best run of success in the history of the basketball program when full-career players formed the core of the roster. Yes, transfers were integral to the success, but the 2012 and 2013 recruiting classes that featured Georges Niang, Naz Mitrou-Long, Matt Thomas and Monte Morris were foundational in long-term success that bridged two coaches and half-a-decade.

That’s four players - and five if, as we should, you count Melvin Ejim in the Class of 2011 - that started and finished their careers at ISU. Those in the ‘12 and ‘13 classes all played in four NCAA tournaments and are now drawing NBA paychecks.

Maybe that’s as good as it ever gets - that’s a helluva collection of players and it literally was the best stretch of basketball in the century-long history of Cyclone hoops - but those full-career players are what kept ISU at the top of its game for so long.

The counterpoint here is that all this analysis is rear-facing. It could very well be mitigated or rendered moot by a 2020 class that ISU is quite bullish about and is ready to land on campus as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Foster is a legit national recruit while Dudley Blackwell, Darlinstone Dubar and Jaden Walker all hail from the Southeast. If this class hits, it answers a lot of the questions above because my guess would be that scenario means Foster is a high-level Big 12 player and some combination - or all - of the other three prove to be contributors who will stick around.

Such a possibility is why recruiting is so seductive - hope springs eternal.

Getting talent to Ames hasn’t been an issue for ISU in recent years. Bringing enough of it and getting it to stay has. It's hard to see a path back to consistent success unless that changes.