The whitetail deer herd within the Burlington city limits may soon be thinning.

The City Council at its April 6 meeting unanimously approved a resolution to establish an urban deer management zone in the city. That allows for a controlled hunt which is scheduled to begin Sept. 1, according to Sgt. John Stirn of the Burlington Police Department.

The city will issue 300 permits, one deer harvested per permit. Stirn said a hunter may obtain more than one permit.

It will be bow hunting only, compound bow or standard recurve bow, Stirn said. Crossbows are prohibited.

Applications are available in the lobby of the police department and must be returned by July 31. Applicants then must pass an archery proficiency test at Dankwardt Park. Applicants must hit the target from 20 yards on at least four of five arrows.

Once passing the proficiency test, applicants will be issued an any-sex city permit. They must then purchase state hunting licenses, habitat and deer tags.

All areas within the city limits will be open, including private property. Hunters on private property must have permission from the property owner and have to be at least 100 feet from buildings, roads and trails.

Many properties will not qualify for hunting due to the lot line requirements, Police Chief Dennis Kramer said at the April 6 council meeting.

Crapo and Dankwardt parks will not be open to hunting until Oct. 15.

Once a deer is harvested, the Police Department must be notified and the animal taken there for verification. “We’ll verify the permit number, we’ll verify the sex and we’ll verify the location on a map,” Stirn said., to compile data.

Harvested animals must be removed intact. Field dressing is not allowed. Deer must be covered, such as with a tarp, when being transported.

The deer must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as with any deer hunt.

Shooting more than 30 yards is prohibited.

Season dates for urban hunts are set by the city. “Urban hunts start a few weeks earlier (than the state seasons) but for the most part they’re the same,” Stirn said.

Portable deer stands are permitted, Stirn said, but not ground blinds. “They have to be elevated at least five feet,” he said.

Although whitetail deer are commonly spotted in nearly all parts of the city, no physical count has been made, Stirn said.