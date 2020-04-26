Ryan McGowan’s first season as head boys’ soccer coach at Ames was quite a memorable one.

Just not for the reasons he would have liked.

McGowan didn’t even get to coach a single practice, let alone a game. The COVID-19 pandemic hit during spring break, abruptly putting an end to the season before it even began.

“It’s definitely a season I’ll never forget,” McGowan said. “Being a first-year coach you usually overprepare — you put out formations, where you want people to play, look at the schedule and set up practices. But this was something I didn’t prepare for. No one expected this.”

Ames finished 9-7 in 2019, it’s final season under long-time head coach Chad Zmolek. McGowan played under Zmolek at Ames as part of the best team in school history — the 2009 Class 3A state runner-up.

“Huge shoes to fill,” McGowan said. “I got to see how successful he was. Being one of the smaller schools in 3A it’s hard work night in and night out — no one’s gonna out work us. Every year we beat somebody we shouldn’t have.”

McGowan arrived at Ames as a volunteer coach in 2012. The next year he took over the JV team and held that position until replacing his mentor.

During the winter after McGowan took over, it was up to the senior leaders to make sure everyone was up to par before the season got underway.

“Me, Grant (Henderson) and Ben (Schwartz) all stepped up a lot to help lead the team,” Ames senior NJ Savage said. “We would tell every person on the team to go to morning or after-school weights, or we would run a lot the next practice if we didn’t see everyone go. We wanted to push the underclassmen and set some examples for years to come. We hoped that they would follow what we did as upperclassmen and pass the work ethic along. We also wanted to get everyone in shape for the season.”

Thanks to COVID-19 the seniors’ job lasted a lot longer than anticipated this spring.

“I continued to reach out to my seniors and said you’ve got to be prepared that there will be a season,” McGowan said. “You’ve got to do what you can to stay in shape, practice with the ball — things like that.”

Even though COVID-19 prevented the team from getting together for practices, Savage and Schwartz made sure everyone was prepared. They still had hope that the season would be salvaged after the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union made revised schedules that pushed the season start date back to the beginning of May.

“Something that has helped our squad get through this tough time is our communication,” Schwartz said. “All of the team keeps in touch through Snapchat and we have all been putting in work on our own. Personally I have been working out everyday just to get the feeling like I am in season. I can say that a lot of the guys are doing the same.”

But on April 17 Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made the decision to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year and the Iowa Board of Education cancelled the spring sports season.

“Not being able to compete with my ‘brothers’ ever again has really been upsetting,” Schwartz said. “March 16th we seniors put on our cleats for our last time not even knowing it. I feel like we wish we could just play one last time together.”

McGowan was crushed by the news.

“It’s all about my seniors,” McGowan said. “They’re losing out on prom, graduation and their senior season. I’ve seen all the hard work they put in and to see that get wiped out, my heart just dropped.”

The players felt equally bad for their coach.

“Coach McGowan knows Ames High soccer as good as anyone,” Schwartz said. “I feel deeply sad for him after all his grinding to be left without a season. He had very high hopes for us this year and they didn’t work out how anyone would have expected. Luckily he is young and has many legendary seasons ahead of him.”

McGowan said it’s tough to console his senior players who will not get to play in Ames uniform ever again.

“None of us have been through this before,” McGowan said. “There’s nothing I can say to make them feel better about these situations.”

But he can take solace in the fact that they all still have a lot of opportunities in front of them in life.

Savage will attend Iowa State and major in business. He wants to continue a family tradition while there and expects to still see plenty of McGowan.

“Playing and making the ISU club team would mean a lot to me because both of my brothers are on the team,” Savage said. “I would get to be coached by McGowan as he is also the head coach for this team.”

Schwartz will play baseball at Grinnell College and study economics and finance.

McGowan is already looking to the future of his program. He knows he’ll eventually get the chance to actually coach a varsity team one of these days.

“As soon as we can we’ll start preparing for next year,” McGowan said. “We’ve looked into a lot of different summer leagues as well as playing pickup games against CIML teams on Sunday. Once it’s safe and people get comfortable we’ll do whatever we can to be together again.”