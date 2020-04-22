The 2020 high school spring sports season has officially been cancelled following the decision by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to close Iowa schools for the rest of the year.

With the decision to close schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following CDC and state guidelines, Iowa Department of Education director Dr. Ann Lebo made an announcement today stating that the spring sports season will not take place.

“Nevada High School spring sports programs are some of the best programs in the state, run by some of the best coaches in the state,” Nevada athletic director Dustin Smith said. “Today’s reality really hits home for our spring sports student-athletes, especially the seniors who have lost their final season. We will work with coaches to celebrate, honor, and help add closure for seniors spring sports student-athletes when it is safe to do so.”

The cancellation of all four girls’ and boys’ spring sports - golf, soccer, tennis and track - was made by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Education and state officials. It was approved by the IHSAA and IGHSAU boards.

“While we are disappointed that student-athletes will not have the opportunity to compete this spring, we remain committed to our primary goal of keeping students, coaches, officials and communities safe,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “This cancellation comes out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of all. Conducting our spring season would involve moving groups of people in and out of various communities for competition. At this time we believe that is a risk we should not take.”

The two summer sports - baseball and softball - are suspended, but they have not been cancelled yet.

“Our big hope is that we can get the baseball and softball season in as a number of our spring athletes go out for the summer sports as well,” Colo-NESCO superintendent Jim Walker said. “This at least would give some seniors an opportunity to finish their senior year out with positive to remember their senior by instead of a negative.”

The IHSAA and IGHSAU said practice, competition and postseason dates will be announced when they become available.