Wes Stover was taken aback by a text he got from his eldest son Brady when he was out touring Ft. McHenry in Baltimore March 13.

Brady, a senior pitcher for the South Dakota State baseball team, was scheduled to face rival Oral Roberts in Tulsa. His mother, Stacey, and grandparents, Neil and Kathie Muhlenbruch, were scheduled to go down to watch him play.

But then they got word the weekend games at Oral Roberts were cancelled. As the team was headed back to Brookings, S.D., they got word that the College World Series had been called off and the NCAA had cancelled the spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aboard a bus filled of disappointed players, Brady texted Wes:

“Dad this has been the worst day ever … we are all super sad right now and we just can’t believe our season is done! Like I felt so good about this year, like I thought I was gonna have an unreal year and then boom, a virus takes that away from me.”

Brady is a 2016 graduate of Collins-Maxwell high school. In his senior season with the Raiders he led them to their only state tournament appearance — the program disbanded two years later when Collins-Maxwell and Baxter ended their sports-sharing agreement.

Stover accepted a scholarship to play baseball at South Dakota State and went 6-9 with 118 strikeouts in 99 innings of work over his first three seasons. He was looking forward to his senior year with the Jackrabbits — he was drafted by the Washington Nationals last summer, but opted not to sign to focus on finishing his college career.

“His mother and I were just sick about it,” Wes said. “Not many people really know how much hard work that kid has put into baseball. This kid has worked every single day since he was in about 8th grade for what this season was going to be. He has been nothing but focused on his craft. And all of a sudden on a charter bus, your coach tells you that it is all done. It hit his mother and me badly enough, I can’t imagine how it hit him.”

It hit Brady pretty hard.

“I felt very sad when I heard the news and I was very speechless,” Stover said. “People don’t understand that you are with those guys all year long and you form a friendship and brotherhood with them, and when that gets taken away from you it is really heartbreaking.”

But there is a silver lining to Stover’s situation. All seniors affected by the cancellation were granted an extra year of eligibility.

“At first I thought this news impacted my future heavily, then I found out that the NCAA granted everyone in D1 another year of eligibility,” Stover said. “I have decided that I am coming back for another year of college. I have been talking to some people about what we are going to do during this downtime and we have worked some things out. I will still be working out and throwing to keep my arm in shape. Academically I am fine. I talked to my academic advisor and we made a plan for next year.”

And Stover still plans on pursuing his dreams of playing major league baseball.

“I have talked with my advisor about the plan to try and play at the next level, and I would say this could be a good thing,” Stover said. “Baseball is a game I love, but putting it on hold for a little bit to keep everyone safe is the best way to go. My dreams and my goals have never faded and I have a very positive attitude about it all of this.”

But while Stover still has plenty to look forward to, his younger sister Trinity may not.

Trinity is currently a senior at Collins-Maxwell. She’s competed at the Drake Relays and ran in three events at state track last year for the Spartans.

There is a possibility that high school track will not take place this year due to the pandemic.

“I was very excited coming into the track season to achieve goals, beat PRs, win back-to-back conference champs and hopefully win an event at state track,” Trinity said. ”I wanted my senior year to be one I would always remember. I’ve worked so hard for the past six years to be where I am now and it’s hard to believe I might not be able to have another fun season of track. It’s sad to think I won’t be running with my teammates and friends.”

The pandemic might even prevent the summer sports season from taking place. Trinity was part of back-to-back state champion softball teams at Collins-Maxwell the past two seasons.

“I’ve also worked so hard in the off season for softball and I would hate to see it get taken away,” Trinity said. “I pray that we are able to have our full softball season because I love that sport and all of the successes we have had in it. I also wouldn’t know what to do with my summer if I wasn’t playing softball with my friends.”

It hurts Stover to see his little sister go through this.

“This one is really sad for me,” Stover said. “These high schoolers don’t get another year back to play their final year of sports. Senior year is supposed to be your favorite year of high school, and knowing that all these kids may not get to play breaks my heart.”

So he is stepping up his role as big brother.

“I support her fully because I know that track and softball are Trin’s top sports,” Stover said. “She works hard for them and I pray that those high school athletes get their sport back. I did see that a lot of people are signing a petition to push Iowa high school spring sports to the summer. I support that fully!”

Trinity said she and her big brother both appreciate having such a caring family in these tough times.

“Brady and I have been in touch lately trying to comfort each other while we stay at home instead of finishing our senior years,” Trinity said. “My family is coming together in this tough time by trying to stay positive and find things to do to keep us busy like cleaning the house or doing our track workouts. Hopefully this virus stops soon and everyone stays healthy so we can go back to our normal lives.”