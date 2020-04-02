At a time when people are being told to go home and stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sutheastern Community College men’s assistant basketball coach JT Gritzmacher took that advice literally.

Gritzmacher, a West Allis, Wisconsin native who spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at SCC under head coach Lorenzo Watkins, on Thursday was announced as the new head men’s basketball coach at Bryant & Stratton College, an NJCAA Division II school in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

For Gritzmacher, it is a dream come true — a chance to be a head coach for the first time and an opportunity to go home.

“If someone told me 10 years ago this is what I would be doing now, I would have told them they were crazy,” said Griztmacher, 29. “I told myself if there was ever a juco in Wisconsin that could do big things, I would take it. This is one of two jucos in Wisconsin that offers scholarships. I am very excited for this opportunity.”

"I am really happy for this opportunity for Coach Gritzmacher and his family," Watkins said. "JT has great basketball knowledge and understands what it takes to be able to compete at a high level. Coach Gritzmacher is a leader who will do a great job advocating for his student athletes on and off the court.

"We are excited for JT to join the Bobcats family as our leader of the men's basketball program," Bryant & Stratton athletics director Greg Brandner said."JT's preparation, knowledge and passion for the game as well as his Wisconsin ties make him a great fit for Bryant & Stratton. Our goal since we started the program was to capture a Region IV championship and National Tournament appearance and we believe JT is the head coach that is going to take us there."

At SCC, Gritzmacher oversaw recruiting, managing video software, preparing scouting reports as well as game-day preparation. SCC finished 22-9 in the 2019-20 season.

For Gritzmacher, the freedom Watkins allowed him as an assistant coach helped prepare him for the Bryant & Stratton job.

“With Zo, it’s all about culture and how to build a culture. It’s about preparing kids for life and what is to come in life after basketball,” Gritzmacher said. “Zo doesn’t micromanage. You knew what job you had to do and he expected you to get that job done. It was almost like being your own boss. He expected you to find a way to get the job done. As long as you stay on top of things, he was all right with that.”

"I want to thank the search committee, Athletic Director Greg Brandner and Ryan Ratajewski (Associate Athletic Director) for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity to lead the Bryant & Stratton men's basketball program," Gritzmacher said.

Gritzmacher has been an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at UW-Whitewater (2015-17), Director of Basketball Operations and a Graduate Assistant at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, (2013-15) as well as a student assistant at UW-Whitewater (2011-13).

Gritzmacher has also coached for the Wisconsin Playground Warriors and has worked summer camps at the University of Wisconsin and Marquette University. He served as a student manager for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee men's basketball program from 2009-11.

Gritzmacher marks the third head men's basketball coach in Bryant & Stratton College-Wisconsin's history. He is taking over a team that went 20-12, losing in the NJCAA Region IV semifinals.

The Bobcats are 46-45 since starting the men's basketball program in 2016.

SCC beat Bryant & Stratton, 11-72, on Nov. 7, 2018 at Loren Walker Arena.

Gritzmacher hopes to bring his team back to SCC in the near future.

“Burlington is a great community. I really enjoyed it there,” Gritzmacher said. “We are a Division II school, but we play a lot of Division I schools. Hopefully we can get down that way and play in one of the holiday classics. That would be a lot of fun.”