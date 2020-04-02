There are dozens of questions, scenarios, circumstances and unknowns that the Iowa State athletic department and its peers share as they try to navigate the realities that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to bear.

They’re logistical, hypothetical, philosophical, structural and financial in nature. There is nearly no angle left unaffected by this disease that has forced us all into our homes and our economy to essentially pause.

The uncertainties are so numerous and the facts so fast-changing that trying to strategize or answer questions more than a step ahead is overwhelming. There’s too much to consider and too little that will be the same today as it is tomorrow.

For ISU, though, there are essentially two futures it has to consider as it makes decisions.

One with football and one without.

“We’re probably in the phase right now that we’re in a long, hard winter,” ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said Thursday in a teleconference with reporters, “but if we can’t play football this fall, it’s Ice Age time because there’s nobody in our industry right now that could reasonably forecast a contingency play for how they would get through not playing any football games.”

The steps ISU announced Wednesday - salary reductions across the board and a suspension of bonuses to coaches - to cut costs helps put the Cyclones in a position to best handle both potential futures, but more importantly gives them the ability to move forward in planning for those possibilities in tandem.

The moves were made directly to account for the approximately $5 million shortfall the department is looking at immediately given the cancellation of the Big 12 and NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. That is money ISU knows it will not receive this year, no matter what.

“That’s money that’s gone,” Pollard said.

By accounting for that immediately, ISU has the ability to move forward rather than look for a future fix that very well may not exist. By making up most of that $5 million now in one major maneuver, they can plan for business as usual going forward.

If that financial hole was left unfilled, the ISU athletic department would be paralyzed by indecision. The flights that need to be booked for fall travel, the contracts that need to be signed for basketball games and the countless other everyday decisions involving money would be bogged down in uncertainty.

Now, the Cyclones now the money they need for all those decisions will be there come fall.

“At the end of the day, we felt as an institution, getting in front of the known costs up front on the $5 million was critical,” Pollard said, “so we could move forward productively and not die of a thousand cuts along the way.

“If you don’t get out in front of the big financial question, then every single one of those (other) questions just becomes painstakingly difficult and really kill the culture of your department because you stop thinking about the future and you start shutting down.”

The move doesn’t come without sacrifice, though.

Much like we as the public are giving up things ourselves by social distancing for the greater good, there are significant financial ramifications on individuals to make the institution financially healthier.

A 10-percent reduction in salary for football Matt Campbell is something close to $350,000. For men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm, it’s $250,000. Even for multi-millionaires, that’s serious coin.

For Pollard, 10 percent would amount to about $70,000. The ISU assistant coaching staff is set to surrender close to half a million dollars as a group. Men’s basketball assistants are looking at something close to $30,000 less each.

Then there are the department staffers with more modest salaries, whose reductions will be less but probably more painful.

Those sacrifices, though, allow for the athletic department to avoid layoffs and sport eliminations while maintaining much of the same level of operation it would have without a pandemic.

It solves a problem today.

It won’t, however, amount to anything close to a tangible fix in the doomsday scenario of no football.

“The thought of losing an entire season,” Pollard said, “that’s a complete game-changer.”

It would be a financial catastrophe for schools if there is simply no football this fall. The game drives such a disproportionate amount of the revenue that funds the entire athletic department that it’s hard to envision anything short of a complete calamity without it.

“I think there will be a lot of people that will do everything in their human power to stop short of letting it get (there),” Pollard said.

No football is a problem that $5 million will not fix, which means solutions may be extreme - like a shortened season or spring football in 2021.

But it’s also not yet a problem, and that possibility would have loomed whether or not ISU took the actions it did this week to allow itself a more normal future should we be in a place that allows for football to be played.

Getting back to even now allows for ISU to try to figure out what serious challenges it may have to overcome on the other side of this pandemic. Challenges that only feel mundane when judged against the enormity of a football-free fall.

“We are naive,” Pollard said, “if we don’t think that it’s going to be hard to sell tickets, it’s going to be hard for people to continue to donate, it’s going to be hard for students to come back to school this fall.

“There are going to be future financial challenges that we all have to deal with.”