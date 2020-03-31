An look into an area that's critical for the Cyclones

The sports world has come to a standstill with the novel coronavirus pandemic forcing the premature end of the college basketball season along with the suspensions of sports leagues just about everywhere else across the globe.

Eventually, hopefully, the ball will again bounce, and the Iowa State men’s basketball team will be looking to get back on its feet after a difficult 2019-20 campaign and a start to the offseason that has seen three players transfer out of the program and a fourth declare for the NBA draft. Coach Steve Prohm and the Cyclones are looking at a near-complete overhaul after a 12-20 season, which was the most losses for the program since 1976.

There will certainly be pressure on Prohm and ISU, which has finished under .500 in two of the last three seasons, to make immediate and significant improvements.

In this series, we’ll take a look at the needs of the program - both on and off the court - and analyze how the Cyclones might address them.

THREE-POINT SHOOTING

The Cyclones’ 3-point shooting last season was abysmal. They ranked 262nd nationally with a conversion rate of 31.6 percent, which were both worsts since Greg McDermott’s 2008 team was 317th at 31.1 percent.

Tyrese Haliburton was the only consistently excellent 3-point shooter, but his season finished Feb. 8 with a broken wrist and a long-range shooting percentage of 41.9.

Haliburton’s injury only exacerbated an issue that wasn’t confined to last year’s team. The Cyclones’ 3-point shooting has been on a noticeable slide the last three seasons. After shooting 38.7 percent (21st nationally) and 40 percent (12th) in Prohm’s first two seasons, the Cyclones’ best mark in a season is the 36.3 percent (81st) they shot in 2018-19.

ISU’s Prohm-recruited players (excluding the players who played under Prohm but were recruited to ISU by former coach Fred Hoiberg) have shot 34.9 percent from distance, which, for comparison’s sake, would have ranked 87th nationally last season if they were a team.

In an era where 3-point shooting is critical, improving from long range should be a priority for the Cyclones.

On the roster

Perimeter

Rasir Bolton, Jr.

Javan Johnson, Jr.

Tre Jackson, So.

Dudley Blackwell, Fr.

Darlinstone Dubar, Fr.

Jaden Walker, Fr.



Frontcourt

Solomon Young, Sr.

George Conditt IV, Jr.

Xavier Foster, Fr.

Rasir Bolton and Tre Jackson were both inconsistent from long-range last season, but showed enough down the stretch to inspire confidence that they can be true long-range threats going forward. Bolton shot 33.6 percent for the year, but 38.2 percent in Big 12 play. For Jackson, it was 33.7 overall and 37.9 percent in conference.

Javan Johnson shot 40.8 percent on 71 attempts from 3 as a freshman at Troy, but saw that slip to 33.6 when his attempts doubled to 143 as a sophomore. ISU will be hoping that Johnson’s redshirt year after his transfer helped provide improvement and consistency to that long-range shot.

The trio of freshmen the Cyclones signed on the outside don’t come to Ames with the reputations of sharpshooters, but they could provide a boost there.

In the frontcourt, neither Solomon Young nor George Conditt IV have been able to provide a deep threat as they’re a combined 6 of 30 (20 percent) from their career. Conditt has only attempted three 3s in his career. Xavier Foster, a four-star recruit from Oskaloosa, shot 32.2 percent on 115 attempts from high school 3-line last season.

The path ahead

Even if Prohm and the staff feel good that Bolton and Jackson are the 3-point shooters they were in the Big 12 going forward, shooting again looks like a serious deficiency for the roster as currently constructed.

The good news (sort of) is that the Cyclones have four open scholarships to address the problem.

Finding players that fit positional needs is probably the top priority for Prohm and his staff, but having those same players be capable 3-point shooters shouldn’t be much further behind.

Right now, ISU only has two returning players (Jackson and Bolton) you could feel reasonably comfortable about stretching the floor and a third (Johnson) you can be hopeful about.

Even in a best-case scenario, that’s just not enough 3-point shooting in this day and age.

After landing a point guard, getting a player capable of playing a stretch-four seems like the most obvious need. The Cyclones played almost exclusively last season with two non-shooting bigs on the floor.

If it’s a four capable of defending on the perimeter all the better, as the Cyclones’ defense was shredded by Big 12 offenses last season with the fact the Cyclones struggled to guard smaller and more athletic lineups.

Getting more shooting on to the floor is a quick way to make major gains from last year’s production.

The last word

The issues ISU has had shooting 3s under Prohm very much resemble the larger issue that I believe has been the source of a lot of struggles in the losing seasons of 2017-18 and 2019-20.

There have been no-doubt home runs like Lindell Wigginton (44 percent from 3), Marial Shayok (38.6) and Haliburton (42.6), but there’s a significant chasm between them and most everybody else.

It’s been the supporting cast that’s dragged the results down.

The Cyclones have had major recruiting wins, both in landing high-level prospects like Wigginton and Talen Horton-Tucker as well as under-recruited ones as well like Haliburton. Shayok proved to be a stud transfer on par with some of the best ISU - once considered Transfer U - has had.

Those top-tier talents, though, haven’t been buttressed by enough production in those losing seasons from the rest of the roster, be it due to high school prospects that didn’t work out, early NBA entries or transfers who weren’t up to contributing in the Big 12.

That’s what has gone on at the 3-point line, too. There’s been some absolute standouts, but too many players who shrunk the floor. ISU’s best offensive seasons under Prohm have correlated strong with its best 3-point shooting seasons under Prohm.

A 3-pointer is worth 50 percent more than a 2, after all.

ISU can’t just recruit “a shooter” in this cycle and think it’s 3-point shooting will take a major leap. A single specialist isn’t going to cut it. The Cyclones have to recruit multiple players who can shoot to help space the floor and raise the win total next season.