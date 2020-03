The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019-20 Division I Men's Basketball All-America Teams on Thursday.

Peru State junior Henry Tanksley (Lincoln) was among those earning honorable mention recognition. With Tanksley's honor, it makes the fifth year in a row that a Bobcat has either been named an All-American or has received honorable mention.

For the complete release, please go to: https://bit.ly/2vQyEq0