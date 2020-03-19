While COVID-19 has brought the sporting world to a standstill for the time being, there is one Waukee wrestling star who has brought a ray of sunshine into the mix.

Made official today, the Warrior grappling star known as Cody Anderson announced he will continue his wrestling and academic careers at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. The four time Iowa high school state place winner will swap from a Warrior to a Badger and will bring with him a successful pedigree.

Straight from his freshmen season to the conclusion of his farewell high school campaign, Anderson has produced four consecutive strong seasons. The four seasons have included a fifth place finish and three third-place finishes. The last two seasons have ended in third-place finishes for Anderson and in each of those two seasons, he was top two for the Warriors in match points. Anderson has left quite a mark on Waukee wrestling which includes 66 total pinfall victories.

“Cody is the type of wrestler I’d go to battle with any day,” said Waukee head wrestling coach Chad Vollmecke earlier this season. “He does all the little things right and he’s the kind of guy who is always looking to get better.”

He will join a Badger squad who has graced the NCAA wrestling tournament as a team four out of the last five years.