Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens was rewarded again Thursday for putting together one of the best single seasons in Cyclones women’s basketball history.

Joens earned honorable mention All-America honors by the Associated Press. She became the 10th player in Cyclone history to earn honorable mention All-America honors and the first sophomore.

The award was richly deserved for Joens, who finished fifth in school history with 594 points in the season. Her 20.5 points per game was second behind only Bridget Carleton. Joens also averaged 10.9 rebounds per game which ranks second in school history. Her 317 rebounds on the season is third all-time.

Joens’ sophomore season has been full of accolades. The Iowa City native was one of three unanimous selections to the All-Big 12 First Team. She was also named the Big 12 Player of the Week six times during the season. It was easy to see why.

Joens was the only player in the nation to average over 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds on the season. She is one of only 11 guards and guards/forwards to accomplish the feat since 1999-2000.