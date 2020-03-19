ISU has had three transfers in three days

Knowing what’s coming and living it are two very different things, especially when the experience is an unpleasant one. Knowing something it’s going to be bad, but not knowing just how painful it’s going to be, well, that makes the whole thing even worse.

That, I’m gathering, is what Iowa State men’s basketball fans are dealing with right now as the Cyclone roster sheds players and fans brace for more.

In no uncertain terms, it’s a scary and frustrating time for the Cyclones, though not an entirely unexpected one - not that it makes it any easier, especially after a 12-20 season.

ISU coach Steve Prohm has lost three players this week in freshman Caleb Grill, sophomore Zion Griffin and junior Terrence Lewis. It’s largely assumed there will be a fourth by perhaps next week, with Tyrese Haliburton looking like a top-10 NBA draft pick, an opportunity few - if any - expect the sophomore to pass up.

That’s a lot of departures for almost any program to stomach. The numbers, when combined with a four-man recruiting class already signed, are staggering. You’re talking, potentially, eight brand-new players on a roster with 13 scholarships.

It’s also a scenario the Cyclones should have been planning to deal with for months.

The expectation around the ISU program heading into this season was it was a near-certainty that it would be Haliburton’s last in Ames given his draft stock. After two seasons of sparse playing time, Lewis was an obvious transfer candidate.

That’s mostly the same boat Griffin, a former four-star recruit, found himself in after an injury-plagued freshman season and then a sophomore season of sporadic playing time.

“Going somewhere I feel like I can get a fresh start I feel like is my best thing to do at the point that I was at,” Griffin told the Ames Tribune earlier this week. “I felt like I could have helped. Sometimes stuff plays out differently. You’ve just got to move on from it.”

Those are situations that Prohm, who did not respond to interview requests Thursday, presumably has seen as possibilities for months. Maybe that’s not great solace, but being able to plan for problems is much better than having to blindly react.

Which brings us to Grill and the ominousness of the moment.

In the big-picture, it’s not totally shocking to see Grill look for another option. He had signed with South Dakota State in the Summit League before reopening his recruitment when coach T.J. Otzelberger left for UNLV last spring. He was a late add to the roster from a mid-major, and ultimately struggled to find a niche with ISU. He averaged 2.1 points per game while shooting 31.4 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3-point range. During the season, he publicly expressed the difficulty he was finding with inconsistent playing time.

“It’s been a struggle for me,” he said in December. “It’s just been a lot different going from playing a lot (in high school) to a little.”

So on its face, a freshman who essentially up-transfered, saw infrequent playing time and struggled deciding to transfer isn’t exactly a shocker.

This situation, though, is a bit different. He grew up a Cyclones fan. Grill, who declined to comment when reached by the Ames Tribune, started the last two games of the season when Rasir Bolton went down with injury. It would seem with the turnover in the backcourt this offseason, there were minutes available for him to seize in 2020-21.

Instead, he’s gone, leaving Tre Jackson as the only remaining member of Prohm’s 2019 recruiting class after Marcedus Leech and Luke Anderson were off the team before the season’s first game.

Add in Griffin’s transfer, Talen Horton-Tucker’s one-and-done status and Haliburton’s expected departure, only two players - George Conditt IV and Jackson - of eight in the last two recruiting classes will likely remain on the roster.

That is usually not a blueprint for success.

A mildly surprising departure like Grill’s, too, makes it easier to wonder if something even more unforeseen is hiding around the corner. If there are any further departures, you’re talking about a scuttled roster.

I don’t have any reason to believe anything else is coming, but this is college basketball - during a global pandemic, no less - and transfers and surprising things happen all the time.

It’s why ISU fans are rightly concerned about the health of the program beyond just the struggles of last season.

The Cyclones have a top-25 recruiting class coming into the fold, including a top-75 center in Oskaloosa’s Xavier Foster, but expecting a bounceback season fueled by freshmen isn’t realistic unless you’re reeling in Duke- or Kentucky-level recruits by the fistful.

Major roster reboots like the one ISU is looking at - even as they try to fill in with graduate transfers and junior college players - usually don’t lead to immediate success.

So what lies ahead must be concerning, in no small part because of the road behind.

ISU has finished under-.500 and missed the NCAA tournament in two of the last three seasons. The season sandwiched between brought another Big 12 tournament championship to Ames, but featured end-of-the-season dysfunction and a first-round NCAA tournament disappointment, making it an ineffective balm for ISU’s wounds.

Prohm, his staff and anyone paying attention have known this was the likely scenario for this offseason for months. It’s not surprising, but the reality of seeing large-scale departures from a team that lost 20 games is jarring.

Three players saying goodbye over the course of three days - even if mostly expected - is going to make people wonder if something worse is bubbling up toward the surface or awaiting just over the horizon.

That’s creating immediate anxiety for Cyclone fans.

When you’re looking further down the line and see a roster that has to instantly and significantly reinvent and upgrade itself, you’d be hard-pressed to blame those who struggle to see the path ahead that leads back to success, or at least to the type of success ISU that becomes expected with all the winning the Cyclones have enjoyed since 2011.

The known unknowns are concerning enough for Cyclone basketball. My sense is, though, it’s the fear there are unknown unknowns lurking that could make a difficult situation worse that is what really has Cyclone fans spooked.

Getting through a tough time, even when you saw it coming, is no easy task. Trying to navigate it while worrying there’s a threadbare rope holding an anvil over your head only ratchets up the anxiety. Whether or not it ever falls, you’ll always be worried it will.