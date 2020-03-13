CEDAR RAPIDS — Cole Erickson was supposed to be wrestling for a national championship this weekend, completing his senior season on the mat for Coe College at the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Instead, the Mediapolis High School graduate was sitting in his apartment, trying to wrap his head around all that had transpired in the past 24 hours after the NCAA canceled all of its winter and spring championships because of the coronavirus outbreak.

And it left Erickson to ponder what the future holds, both short term and long term after his wrestling career came to an abrupt halt.

“(Thursday) was interesting, to say the least. I am still shell-shocked as to how everything played out,” Erickson said. “You feel like the carpet has been pulled out from underneath you, but there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Erickson, along with every other qualifier for the tournament, was at the arena on Thursday afternoon awaiting weigh-ins. Two hours later, the tournament was canceled, leaving hundreds of wrestlers, coaches and fans wondering what to do next.

“The whole thing is really weird,” Erickson said. “The weirdest part is the DIII’s is that everyone was already here. Everyone was in the arena before they made the decision. We had to be here by two o’clock for weigh-ins and then around four o’clock they canceled it.”

Erickson did go out on a winning note, beating Rafael Roman of North Central, 12-0, in the 157-pound third-place match at the Lower Midwest Regional in Dubuque on March 1.

But it wasn’t the way Erickson wanted to end his wrestling career.

“I feel like I still have some unfinished business,” Erickson said. “It’s heartbreaking to not go out on your own terms. I feel like I did everything I needed to do to be prepared for this weekend. Then 17 hours before it starts, the carpet is pulled out from under you because of things that are out of your hands. But nothing you do or say is going to change the outcome. I’m just kind of shell-shocked right now.”

Erickson is on schedule to graduate this spring, but with spring break being extended an extra week and classes no in jeopardy, even that is up in the air.

“I am trying to figure out where to go next. Maybe I will pursue a nursing degree,” Erickson said. “I have a lot of grown-up decisions to figure out, like where I am going next in my life in general and just build off of that. It’s time to move on to the next chapter of my life.

“It’s a weird time to be living in right now with all the craziness going on and the way the coronavirus is affecting society as a whole.”