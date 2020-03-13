DES MOINES — Blaine and Jeanne Schertz weren’t going to miss seeing their son coach one last game at the state tournament.

Concern over the spread of the coronavirus has caused the cancelation of several professional, collegiate and high school events across the country. The Iowa High School Athletic Association decided on Thursday to restrict the crowds for Friday’s consolation and championship games, limiting each school to 100 entrants.

Blaine and Jeanne came up to Iowa all the way from Huntsville, Alabama to watch their son, Jeff Schertz, coach Ballard in the Class 3A semifinals against Norwalk, a 79-61 Bomber loss, on Thursday. They weren’t going to miss another shot at seeing their son coach Friday in the consolation game against Clear Creek-Amana.

“It’s awesome that they made it this far,” Blaine Schertz said. “With the virus it’s going to be interesting with no fans in the stands, you can’t match the output of several hundred students, but we’re certainly rooting for the team’s success.”

Ballard’s spectators were mainly made up of the players’ parents. They tried their best to make up for the absence of the rabid student section.

“We have such great support in the community and the parents are awesome,” Ballard parent Crystal Reinertson said. “The parents were up at 8 o’clock lined up in the halls of the school cheering them on.”

Reinertson, the mother of Ballard senior starter Kade Reinertson, said it was tough to see her son have to play his final game in a nearly-empty arena. But the parents did their best to keep the spirit of a large crowd alive.

“We’re doing this not only for us, but for everybody who is not here,” Crystal Reinertson said. “We’re going to have our own parent chants and cheers and make the student section proud.”

The Bomber parents even did their best cheerleader impression - leading each other in student cheers throughout Friday’s game.

“It was a little bit embarrassing hearing their cheers because they were trying to act like high schoolers,” Ballard senior Nic Edwards said. “But this was a great experience. I just can’t thank the community enough.”

Kade Reinetson said he was happy to get one last chance to play with all that is going on across the country.

“You see all the tweets - the College Baseball World Series is canceled, the NBA suspended their season, so what are they going to do with the high school tournament,” Kade Reinertson said. “It was kind of cool to witness the experience. We kind of made history today.”

Ballard ended up falling to Clear Creek-Amana in overtime Friday, 76-73, to place fourth in 3A with a 19-8 record. Blaine Schertz said it was still worth the trip he and his wife made to see what kind of team his son helped put together at Ballard.

“I think it’s tremendous,” Blaine Schertz said. “The kids have grown a lot during the season. The thing that’s impressive to me is to see how much they keep their head in the game. They never quit and I think that’s really the key to their success.”