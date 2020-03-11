Spring football is on the horizon.

Iowa State is scheduled to begin its practices on March 24 after an extended winter workout period, allowing players time to adjust to the new strength and conditioning program implemented by Dave Andrews, who came aboard from Pittsburgh.

In the run up to the first day of practice, the Ames Tribune is taking a look at the Cyclones' team, position by position, evaluating where things stand ahead of the 15-practice spring session. First up are the quarterbacks.

The room

This position in particular might be the one that ISU feels best about what's at the top, but the most concerned about the depth. The next 15 practices won't solve all issues pertaining to the backup, but it will give coaches a framework with which they can shape the position.

Brock Purdy, a junior, is the unquestioned face of the team, not just the position. He's going into his third year as a starter overall and second full season. Purdy owns a 14-8 record and broke school records in passing yardage (3,982), passing TDs (27), completions (312), total offense (4,231) and 300-yard passing games (6). He was also all-Big 12 second team in 2019.

Purdy leaves few questions about what he brings to the table, especially if he's healthy and continues on the track of progression he set. The handful of players that will be working behind him are the biggest focus of the entire offseason, not just the spring.

Re-al Mitchell, the second stringer last year, opted to transfer while John Kolar, a one-time scholarship player at Oklahoma State, exhausted his eligibility. That leaves young, inexperienced players to fill in the blanks on the depth chart.

Redshirt sophomore Blake Clark and redshirt freshman Devin Larsen, both walk-ons, will get looks this spring while Aidan Bouman, a true freshman lefty, joins them. Bouman, 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, signed with ISU in December and enrolled in classes in January to get a jumpstart on his career.

Hunter Dekkers, another true freshman, was also signed in the 2020 class but won't arrive on campus until the summer. Like Bouman, he will get an opportunity to compete for the backup job.

“Whoever wins that backup quarterback job coming out of fall camp, it'll be a big position,” ISU coach Matt Campbell told the Ames Tribune last month. “You know you'll probably need that guy somewhere down the line during the season to have success.”

The challenge

If Purdy was unable to play the full 2020 season, it puts ISU in a precarious position. He became the first ISU quarterback in more than a decade to start every game in a season, but did so while playing half the year through discomfort related to an injury.

No matter who came in for Purdy in relief — Clark, Larsen, Bouman or Dekkers — it puts significant pressure on the offensive line, tight ends, running backs and receivers to help them out. It's not imperative ISU figures out who it trusts the most to be the backup in the next few weeks, but it has to have a clearer picture of the position by the end of April.

The upside

When Mitchell transferred, the assumption was that either Bouman or Dekkers would automatically be the uncontested No. 2. One of the two rookies might still wind up the backup, but Campbell has seen enough from the guys already on campus to make him feel more confident in the options he has.

Clark was the holder on PATs and field goals last season and Larsen, who suffered a shoulder injury as a senior in high school, aren't just token options. Both will go through drills that enhance the competitiveness of the room.

“(Larsen) was a heavily recruited player until he got hurt his senior year,” Campbell told the Tribune. “He hurt his shoulder, came here and rehabbed. He kind of got back into action a little bit during bowl prep, but we're really excited about what he brings to the table too.

“All those guys, it's gonna be fun to watch what they do.”