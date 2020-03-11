Ballard knows all too well it will have its hands full in the Class 3A semifinals of the boys' state basketball tournament Thursday.

The Bombers (19-6) have played their season opener against the Warriors (23-2) every year since 2011 and the two teams played each other for several years leading up to that point. Norwalk cruised to a 79-52 victory over the Bombers to open the current season - Ballard coach Jeff Schertz's first game as head of the program.

This will be the second year in a row the two teams have gone toe-to-toe at state. Norwalk manhandled Ballard in last year's 3A quarterfinals, 81-39.

“They can put up some points,” Schertz said. “They're tough to defend.”

But Ballard is in a much better position than it was the last two times it met up with Norwalk. The Bombers have won 17 of their last 20 games following a 54-48 victory over Center Point-Urbana in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

“We're a different team from the first part of the year,” Ballard senior Kade Reinertson said. “The first part of the year we didn't play defense and we were a pretty selfish team. Now we're playing as a team, locking up defensively and scoring points.”

Ballard got its state tournament jitters out of the way early against CPU. The Bombers were held without a field goal in the first quarter in falling behind 10-2, but gradually regrouped to rally past the Stormin' Pointers and earn another shot at Norwalk.

“We ain't scared of nobody,” Ballard junior post Connor Drew said. “We'll take down anyone in our path.”

But it won't be easy.

Norwalk features the most explosive player in the state - senior guard Bowen Born.

Born will play Division I basketball at Northern Iowa. He leads all of Iowa in scoring by a wide margin, averaging 37 points per game.

“He can beat you left, he can beat you right and he can knock down shots,” Schertz said. “His basketball IQ is really high, he uses his body really well and he's strong. Going left, going right, stepping back, getting to the hole, doing a bit of a lateral slide and shooting a fadeaway - he's got weapons at every level on the court to score.”

The Ballard players are looking forward to the challenge of trying to at least slow him down a little bit.

“He's probably one of the best high school players to ever come through Iowa,” Ballard sophomore Ashton Hermann said. “It's a blessing to even be on the same court as him. But we're going to have a plan - we're going to try and slow him down and make other people make shots.”

Hermann stands 6-foot-3, four inches taller than Born, and he's very disruptive - averaging 2.8 steals per game. The Bombers also have one of the quicker perimeter defenders in 3A with point guard Mason Murphy and some athletic guys off the bench to throw at Born in Sam Petersen, Nic Edwards and Jacob Ihle.

But the Bombers can't get too caught up trying to slow Born.

Warrior senior Tyler Johnson is averaging 14.4 points and shooting 47 percent from 3-point range. Senior Scott Anderson has 40 3-pointers and juniors Joe Brown and Cole Tunender are both shooting over 65 percent from the field.

“If you've watched them play at all this year somebody's knocking down shots,” Schertz said. “We don't want to give them wide-open looks. We've got to make sure to get those other guys as well. We've got to rotate if they penetrate and beat us and we've got to rebound the ball well.”

Ballard does have a couple of big advantages over Norwalk in Drew and sophomore Kale Krogh.

Drew stands 6-6 and averages 18 points and 7.5 rebounds. Krogh is 6-5 and averages 7.0 points, 6. Rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

Drew shoots 52 percent from the field and can hurt teams from outside with 38 3-pointers. Krogh is converting 60 percent of his field goals.

Norwalk doesn't have anyone that can match up with either Bomber in the blocks.

“We've got two big boys,” Drew said. “Hopefully we can bang down low with them a little and put up some points.”

Schertz stresses that defense will ultimately be the key on Thursday.

“We'll have to play a complete game defensively,” Schertz said. “We're capable of doing that. If we can do that we'll give ourselves a chance down the stretch.”

Ballard and Norwalk are set to tip off at 2 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.