Both dealing with injury

Iowa State could be exceedingly thin at point guard as it heads to the Big 12 tournament.

Both Rasir Bolton (concussion protocol) and Prentiss Nixon (ankle) are questionable to play in ISU's opener in Kansas City, Cyclones coach Steve Prohm said Monday.

Neither will practice Monday, Prohm said.

The ninth-seeded Cyclones play No. 8 seed Oklahoma State on Wednesday at the Sprint Center (6 p.m.; ESPNU).

Bolton missed Saturday's regular-season finale, a 16-point loss at last-place Kansas State, while in the concussion protocol. He is averaging 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Since Tyrese Haliburton, a potential NBA draft lottery pick, broke his wrist in February, Bolton has handled the bulk of the point guard duties for the Cyclones.

Nixon, who has drawn spot point guard duties, has been dealing with an ankle issue throughout the season, but sprained it late in the game Saturday against the Wildcats and was removed from the game and did not return. He is averaging 9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

"I’d put both of them questionable for Wednesday," Prohm said.

Freshman Tre Jackson would be the likely successor at point guard for the Cyclones if neither Bolton or Nixon could play, though ISU could also turn to junior Terrence Lewis in spots, Prohm said.