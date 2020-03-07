Nebraska fell to Wright State, 6-4 on Friday in its second game of the day.



Courtney Wallace started and pitched 4.0 innings. She gave up three runs on six hits and recorded five strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell (2-6) pitched 3.0 innings of relief. She gave up three runs - two earned - off six hits and had season-high seven strikeouts.



WSU's Carly Turner (3-3) pitched a complete 7.0 innings. She gave up four runs on six hits and had three strikeouts.



Once again, Tristen Edwards paved the way for the Husker offense going 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. She also had two RBIs. Cam Ybarra also had two hits and scored one run. Ally Riley and Sarah Yocom also had one hit for Nebraska.



The Huskers took a quick 1-0 lead when Edwards hit a leadoff homer in the first.



Nebraska extended its lead in the fourth, scoring two runs. Walljasper drew a lead off walk and Carson Fischer pinch ran for her. Ybarra singled and Pola was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A fielder's choice got the lead runner out at home but Riley hit a sac fly that scored Ybarra. Then Yocom singled to plate another run.



In the top fifth, Wright State tied the game scoring three runs off three hits. The Raiders also took advantage of two walks as well.



In the sixth, Ybarra hit a leadoff double to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. However WSU retired the next three batters to leave her stranded.



The Raiders took a 6-3 lead in the seventh off three runs - including a homer - and two Husker errors. In the bottom of the inning, Owen drew a leadoff walk and Sarah Yocom ran for her. Glatter followed, drawing another walk. Bree Boruff pinch ran for her to put a pair on with no outs. Edwarrds doubled to score one and Walljasper drew a walk to put the winning run on first with one out. However, Wright State retired the next two batters to end the game.