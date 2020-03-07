Big Ten Sixth Player-of-the-Year Leigha Brown produced game highs with 22 points and six assists, but it was not enough to prevent No. 7 Michigan from rallying in the second half for an 81-75 women's basketball win over No. 10 seed Nebraska in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.



Freshman forward Isabelle Bourne added career highs with 16 points and five blocked shots to go along with a team-high six rebounds off the bench for Nebraska, as the Huskers closed the regular season with a 17-13 overall record that included a 7-11 Big Ten mark.



Michigan, which improved to 20-10 overall after going 10-8 in the league, advances to play Big Ten regular-season co-champion Northwestern on Friday. Sophomore point guard Amy Dilk led Michigan with game highs of 22 points and six assists of her own, while first-team All-Big Ten forward Naz Hillmon added 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists.