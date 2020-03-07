The Peru State men's basketball team topped visiting Baker (Kan.) Wildcats Thursday night 73-62 in the Al Wheeler Activity Center.



Peru State entered Thursday's contest as the third seed and were able to hold off late second-half charges by the Wildcats in order to advance.



All four top seeds in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) men's postseason tournament held up Thursday night.



Peru State improved to 17-14 on the season while the Wildcats finished their year at 15-16.