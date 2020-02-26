When Southeastern Community College decided to add men's and women's track and field for the 2020-21 school year, President Dr. Michael Ash and Athletics Director Tyler Gaston were looking for a young, energetic, enthusiastic person to come on board and build the program from scratch.

They found the perfect person in Lucas Keifer, a Nebraska native who built an NCAA Division III program from scratch at Averett University in Virginia.

Keifer started his new job in early February and hit the ground running, which is not surprising considering he was an NCAA Division I runner and a national qualifier at the NAIA level during his running days.

Keifer, 25, already has the wheels turning, hitting the recruiting trail to fill out a roster he hopes will reach around 40 athletes by August.

It is the perfect fit for Keifer and SCC.

"I was really excited about it when I first applied. I went through the interview process and it worked out and I really felt like it was a good fit," Keifer said. "I got online and checked it out. I looked at Burlington, looked at the school and the programs. I just wanted to make sure it was the right fit. But I really wanted to move back to the Midwest already, being a Nebraska kid and that's where my family is, and having a baby in March. So we were already having plans to move to Des Moines to have the baby. When I saw Burlington on the map I thought this might actually work. It just kind of worked out."

Keifer will handle all the duties as head coach for both the men's and women's track and field teams for the Blackhawks by August. He already has been scouring the area looking for student-athletes hoping to stay close to home and compete for SCC in the Iowa Community Conference Athletic Conference.

"I made a map by county. I'm learning the area. Des Moines will be huge, and Iowa City. I am getting to know some of the school around here," Keifer said. "I'm recruiting. I have eight pages of all these high school. We're emailing their athletic secretaries and trying to make trips out to visit their cross country and track and field and football coaches. We're trying to get some local kids within a 60-mile radius. I think the great thing about us adding track and field is it allows us to keep getting the talented athletes in track and field. Before we were losing some of those athletes to other programs that have track. Now we have it so we can get all that talent that is in this area and community and get them to represent SCC and get us rolling."

Keifer and SCC are working with West Burlington High School to use their track and field facility at Bill Nelson Field, first for practices and eventually to host meets.

"Once we get going, I am trying to set up a meeting with West Burlington. It's a really nice facility. If we need to use the Bubble, we will be out there. We will share the facilities at West Burlington. That's really exciting. I think that will allow me to have a good relationship with their coaches and their athletes and hopefully they will be interested in coming out here to run track after high school," Keifer said. "From here to August my goals are to get close to 40 men's and women's athletes here. I think that would be great to get the bodies here. It would be awesome to see a solid bulk of those kids from this area. My first goal is to fill the team. Starting out from scratch we want to get the numbers here. We want to get kids that are good academically and good athletically and can compete and score points for us. We want kids that are going to work hard."

Keifer has a vision for the SCC program and that vision is beginning to come into focus. He wants to build a program that can compete for ICCAC titles and eventually national championships. It all begins with building a firm foundation.

"Everyone here at SCC has been very warm and welcoming, especially the community here in Burlington. I miss the Midwest kindness. I'm excited to be back," Keifer said. "What I would like for our program that first year is to compete in our conference. It's a very good conference. It will make us raise our level to be able to compete. I want to bring in kids that are hungry and up to that challenge. If we can be in the top half of the conference, hopefully that first year. I want us to show up and bring home some hardware and say this is what we did our first year. I have high expectations. I want to send some kids to nationals."