Junior shows school spirit, and courage, as other members of squad were hurt.

MEDIAPOLIS — When it come to school spirit, Mediapolis High School junior Debra Brown is right at the top of the list.

And when it comes to courage, well, Brown has plenty of that, too.

Brown has been a cheerleader ever since seventh grade. It has developed into a true passion for her, something she loves to do.

Even when her teammates started falling by the wayside, one by one, Brown stuck it out. Even when she was the only one left on the squad, there was no stopping Brown. That thought never entered her mind.

At every home basketball game, boys and girls, Brown was there leading the cheers for the Mediapolis faithful, often getting help from the student body, some of whom would join right along with her.

For Brown, there is nowhere else she would rather be or anything else she would rather be doing than leading the cheers for her school.

"I've done cheerleading since I was in seventh grade, so I have a lot of experience. This is nothing new to me," Brown said. "It's not that bad. It's kind of fun. One had a work conflict and the other ones just weren't able to do it. The community. They are really good fans. After every game there is always someone who says, 'You do such a great job. I am so proud of you.' The student body is loud and crazy, but that's just what they do."

During timeouts and at quarter breaks, Brown would go out on the court and get the Mediapolis fans revved up. The Mediapolis fans obliged, cheering right along with her. Brown never shied away from the moment. In fact, she relished it.

"I've had a lot of experience. It's just getting out there and looking at all the familiar faces," Brown said. "I think it's an amazing thing. Even when we had a full crowd, I've never seen so many people stand up and cheer. Even when I cheer by myself, it just gets bigger and bigger every game."

Brown even goes down to the Mediapolis junior high, where she works with the cheerleaders there, showing them the ropes and encouraging them every step of the way. She wants to make sure there will always be people to lead the cheers for the Bulldogs and Bullettes.

"We have some eighth graders that are coming up next year and doing it with me, so I will not be alone," Brown said.

Brown's effort have not gone unnoticed. She recently was selected to the All-Star squad and will cheer at the Shrine Bowl game in July at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. And after she graduates from Mediapolis in May 0f 2021, she plans to continue cheerleading at the college level.

"I've been accepted into All-Star Cheer, which is the Shrine Bowl cheerleading. It's going to be something big. It's something I've never done before. There are people from all over the state coming to do it," Brown said. "I plan to try to do college cheer and I help with the middle school squad, so I hope to continue to do that my senior year."