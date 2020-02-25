The 2019-20 postseason opener came and it went, and with it came a resounding 92-41 victory over the visiting Perry Bluejays Monday, Feb. 24 inside Meadows Gym in Grimes.

Right from the word go, pretty much anything that could go right did go right for DC-G thanks to the help of a plethora of talent Mustang hoop stars. Excitement was flying all over the place for the Mustangs who started the game with a commanding dunk from senior Trenton Liebe within the first few minutes of the contest. He was one of three such Mustangs to slam the ball home through the net. DC-G ended up with over five dunks on the night setting a five year-high in total dunks in a single game.

While that did present an electric atmosphere, DC-G’s dunking abilities were just a small part of the overall winning machine. A near-perfect combination of offense and defense helped the Mustangs to go on a 20 point run across the very first quarter. That quarter ended up largely in favor of the Mustangs who led 29-9 entering the second quarter of action with the help of over 50 percent shooting from the floor.

The same dominating style that helped DC-G storm out to another 20-plus point surge, 24-7 to wrap up the first half of play. It was a game where DC-G never waivered from their style and as a result, kept the game where they wanted it, straight from the playbook.

“We knew we had to go out there and do us, play DC-G basketball the way we know how to,” began senior Trenton Liebe. “We practiced for Perry and the type of defense they would be having and we just executed well on defense as well as on offense here tonight.”

Both sides of the spectrum were outstanding as the hometown crowd had plenty to be happy about as the Mustangs took to the second-half up by a commanding margin 51-16. With the help of even more Mustang hoops stars, DC-G added 23 more points to the mix across the third quarter and ballooned their lead even more to a mark of 74-26 entering the fourth and final quarter. That’s when the benches cleared for DC-G and when all was said and done, 13 Mustangs contributed at least two points.

Leading the way for the Mustangs was the post presence known as Alex Thomas. The junior produced a season-high in points scored with 20 total on the night including eleven points across the first two quarters alone. Thomas was one of three Mustangs to touch up double-digit scoring including the sophomore/junior pair of Cole Glasgow and Luke Rankin. Both sharpshooters added in 13 points each on the night towards the winning cause.

On the other side of things, while Perry senior Brendon Ivory dropped 22 points on the Mustangs, DC-G didn’t allow another double-digit scorer. In fact, no other Perry scorer touched up more than five points on the night.

“Coach always talks about strong defense and making sure we are sticking to the fundamentals and that’s what we did, for the most part, tonight,” said Liebe following the win. “

The win officially gave the Mustangs their 20th straight victory over the Bluejays dating back to 2007. That was interestingly enough, the last time a Perry squad bested a DC-G team. The victory also gives the Mustangs a trip to the second round of postseason action within the Substate 7 field. Next up will be the much-anticipated rematch between the Mustangs and long time rival ADM. That battle will take place once again from Meadows gym and it will commence with tip-off at 7 p.m.