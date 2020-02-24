ISU hosts TCU on Tuesday

Priorities are sliding a little for Iowa State. The scale has shifted toward the future.

With a losing record, Big 12 struggles and lopsided losses, the Cyclones are getting back to basics with an eye on long-term development.

“Today’s practice will be kind of like a preseason practice,” ISU coach Steve Prohm said. “We’re not going to be out there two-and-a half-hours, but an hour of more just going back to the groundwork or foundation of building your defensive fundamentals. But in a four to five week period, I don’t know if you’re going to get the true gain.

“It means we’re going to change practice formats for the rest of the year to really try to reinvent that or lay the foundation again. I think most of that stuff has to come through the spring, through the summer to get that toughness level back.”

It’s the right approach for a team heading into the final weeks of the season with a mark of 11-16 overall and 4-10 in the Big 12. The payoffs to the process might not be immediate, but the realistic successes still left on the table for this season are minimal. Setting the table for those returning next year to not relive this season makes sense even games still on the schedule, the next coming Tuesday at home against TCU (6 p.m.; ESPNU).

“I’m kind of like, forget TCU today,” Prohm said. “We’ll go through all their stuff obviously and do tape that you do to prep, but actually practicing, just what we need to do to get better.”

There’s plenty of improvement to be made, especially after Saturday’s 30-point loss to Texas Tech in which the Cyclones’ already struggling defense disappeared.

“I think working on the fundamentals will help us lock in for the real games,” freshman guard Tre Jackson said. “We’ve got all the fundamentals that we needed. I believe we just weren't’ focused on making the fundamentals translate to the games as best as we needed to.”

While the broader goal may be long-term development for ISU, the Cyclones certainly aren’t wishing away the rest of the season. WIth three games remaining against teams in the bottom-half of the Big 12, there still are real opportunities to stack wins on the resume before the year is out.

“We’ve got to have attention to detail,” Prohm said. “We’ve got to compete the right way because this is a stretch of games our guys know we have a chance to put a good string together if we play the right way.”

The Cyclones also know there is little reason to hold anything back on the floor at this point.

“Let’s just let it rip,” Prohm said. “Let’s just a heck of a lot more aggressive. We’ve got nothing to lose from that standpoint. Be free. Play the right way. Hopefully we can do that.”

There’s also the matter of giving seniors Michael Jacobson and Prentiss Nixon send-offs to be proud of.

“At the end of the day, I just feel bad because I don’t want to leave them on this note,” sophomore George Conditt said. “It’s a horrible note to leave them on.”