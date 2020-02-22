No. 11 Notre Dame High School shut down Lone Tree's leading scorer, but gave her teammate too much space in Friday's Class 1A, regional semifinal girls basketball game at Father Minett Gymnasium.

The mistake wasn't fatal, however. Notre Dame coasted to a 69-49 victory.

The Nikes (20-4) now prepare for their biggest test yet. Notre Dame faces second-ranked Bellevue Marquette (22-1) Wednesday in the regional championship game at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf. That winner earns a berth in the state tournament. Marquette advanced with a 46-37 win over Calamus-Wheatland.

Lone Tree's Holley Johnson came in averaging 13.7 points, but managed no field goals against the Nikes. Johnson settled for four free throws out of six attempts. Meanwhile, Lone Tree's Madeline Jacque got loose for a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers.

Johnson "did a good job handling the ball," Notre Dame coach Jim Myers said. "No. 20 (Jacque) had a really good game for them. She's one of the shooters. She doubled her average. We didn't rotate like we should have and we left her open too many times. It's one of those things we've got to get corrected."

Jacque averages 10.4 points and she gave the Lions a short-lived lead at 3-2 on her first 3-pointer. Notre Dame's Rylie Todd and Katy Stephens then propelled the Nikes to a 19-12 first quarter lead. The Nikes continued to stretch the margin.

Lone Tree is "a scrappy team," Myers said. "They didn't give up and they played hard all the way through. You've got to give them a lot of credit for that. There were times when we had them down 24 and they kind of chipped into it a little bit. We really didn't play smart tonight at times. There were stretches where I didn't think we saw the floor, didn't make the reads that we should have made. We had a few breakdowns on our press, but overall our press was there. It got them tired. When you get tired your mental state goes a little bit, too. They made some of their mistakes just because they were tired."

"We had them scouted," Lone Tree coach Ryan Shelman said. "We knew what we were up against. They're a tough team and they've been rated all year. We knew it was going to be a tough out and I thought our girls were up to the challenge. (Notre Dame) is a perennial power and they're used to being in this situation. It's really good for our girls, especially our young girls, to be in this situation."

Lone Tree ended its season at 13-11, its first winning season since 2016-17 when the Lions went 18-6. The past two seasons, Lone Tree had a combined 8-34 mark.

"I'm really excited for our seniors to go out on a high note of a winning season and make it to a (regional) semifinal," Shelman said. "It's been a while since we've been here, so it was really nice for our program."

Stephens paced Notre Dame with 21 points. Todd had 16 and Taylor Ackerman and freshman Gabby Deery scored 12 points each. Hope Ward scored five points. Lone Tree's Kasey Chown had nine points and Sara Branson added seven.

"The last two years, we've been down a little bit," Shelman said. "This is my first year at Lone Tree and I really think our program is starting to go the right way. We've got some young girls here, but we're going to miss those seniors that kind of set us up. We really excited to get back in the gym and get it going for next year."

Shelman played basketball for WACO High School and was West Burlington High School's boys basketball coach for seven years.

"It was one of those things where a family situation led me to Lone Tree and I'm thankful for the opportunity," Shelman said. "It's an exciting challenge for myself. I've learned a lot from coaching girls that maybe I didn't learn from coaching boys. It's becoming a better coach overall. I'm just thankful for the opportunity and I'm thankful for the girls we have in our program. I thought they did a great job tonight."

Myers and the Nikes train their thoughts on Marquette, which has two players averaging in double figures. Miranda Peters, a 5-11 senior, averages 16.7 points and six-foot senior Tori Michel averages 13.5.

"They're big across the front line," Myers said. "The guards are okay. They try to get inside a lot. They like a half-court game. They're well-coached up there. They've had a great season. It's going to be a tough one.'