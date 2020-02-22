The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) has named Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) softball player Josie Swafford the ICCAC Pitcher of the Week for Division II softball for the week of February 10 to 16.

Swafford, a sophomore from Choctaw Okla., pitched the Bears to victories against Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa (NOT) and Northern Oklahoma College-Enid (NOCE) during the week. She went four innings, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out seven batters in a 13-0 win over NOT on Feb. 14. In a 13-0 win over NOCE on Feb. 15, Swafford worked five innings, allowing two hits, one walk and striking out seven.

Swafford led the ICCAC in earned run average at 1.37 and finished second in strikeouts with 261 in leading the Bears to the ICCAC regular-season championship in 2019 with a 26-2 record. DMACC went to to finish third in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II National Championship and ended the season at 52-8. Swafford capped the year by earning first-team All-American honors.

DMACC is currently ranked third in NJCAA Division II.

The DMACC softball team, 3-0 on the season, travels to Mississippi for games on Feb. 28 and 29 and March 1. The Bears will face Copiah-Lincoln Community College (CLCC) in a pair of games on Feb. 28 and will play Pearl River Community College (PRCC) and Northwest Florida State College (NFSC) on Feb. 29. DMACC will close out the trip against Jones County Community College (JCCC) on March 1. JCCC is ranked fourth in the NJCAA Division II poll.