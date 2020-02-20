Mount Pleasant jumped out with a fast start and the Panthers ousted Fort Madison, 44-29, in the Class 4A, Region 5 girls basketball tournament at Mount Pleasant Wednesday night.

The Panthers (8-14) advance to the semifinals against top-ranked North Scott (21-0) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Eldridge.

Mount Pleasant raced out to a 15-3 first quarter lead. The Panthers were led by the 11-point shooting of Isabel Ashton. Lydia Stewart scored 10 and Emma Huckabone added eight.

Anna Kester and Camille Kruse scored 11 points each for Fort Madison, which ended its season at 8-14.

FAIRFIELD 62, BURLINGTON 31: The Trojans doubled Burlington's score in a Class 4A, Region 5 tournament game at Fairfield.

Fairfield (14-8) advances to Saturday's semifinals, facing 11th-ranked Keokuk (17-3) at 5 p.m. at Keokuk.

Burlington ended its season at 3-16.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SOUTHEASTERN 47, ILLINI WEST 38: Danny Stephens scored 26 points to lead Southeastern past the Chargers at Carthage, Illinois.

Isaac Schreake led Illini West with 14 points. Josh Sanderson scored nine and Cole Jackson added eight.