LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite all of Iowa State’s troubles this season, Cyclones coach Steve Prohm has seen just enough at times to give himself some hope for the future.

The second half of the Kansas State game. Parts of the first half of the Oklahoma loss. Most of a dominating win over Texas. Even in a 91-71 lopsided loss to No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night, the team provided some positive moments for Prohm. Those came during a 40-point, sharp-shooting barrage in the first half by the Cyclones. It wasn't enough to put Iowa State ahead at the half.

But it was another silver lining to Iowa State's struggles this season.

“Offensively we played really good the first half,” Prohm said. “Here, you could get stuck and stagnant. I thought offensively in the first half, we got good ball movement."

The offensive outburst was perhaps the one positive thing to come out of Iowa State's second lopsided loss to Kansas this season. For now, those little silver linings, which have popped up sporadically throughout the season, are giving Prohm some reason for optimism for the final five regular season games which could help the Cyclones gain some momentum for next season.

"We've played well (at times)," Prohm said.

Just not enough.

Consistency has been the issue for the Cyclones. Struggles on defense have been the biggest problem, including the 50 points Iowa State allowed to Kansas in the first half.

The remainder of the season is about finishing strong. Avoiding Wednesday at the Big 12 Tournament isn't the only goal for the Cyclones. Setting the stage for next season is a big goal of Iowa State's senior class as well. That means Iowa State's young players making the most of these last few opportunities this season.

“It's definitely important for us to just have the guys confident every time we step on the floor,” said Iowa State senior Prentiss Nixon. “We’re looking to finish up these last however many games strong. Those young guys have a long career here. We want them to go out there every day and just compete hard and put themselves in the best position possible for years to come.”

That starts now for Solomon Young, Tre Jackson, Rasir Bolton, George Conditt, Terrence Lewis, Caleb Grill and Zion Griffin. Those seven, who have remaining eligibility beyond this season and could play pivotal roles for the Cyclones, all have things to work on.

For Young, it's about staying out of foul trouble. He picked up two quick fouls in the first half and was sent to the bench. For Bolton, it's about limiting the turnovers as he auditions for the point guard spot with Tyrese Haliburton out for the remainder of the season. For Conditt, it's about finding consistency. He tallied two big dunks and finished with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting but struggled at times defensively.

"Tre and Caleb, they're young," Prohm said. "They're just really, really young and they've just got to continue to get more reps and continue to grow and get stronger. And Zion, continue to really work on his skill because at the small-ball four, you've got to really be able to pass, dribble and shoot."

The one common denominator for the group? Improving their road woes. Iowa State, which fell to 0-9 on the road, has been at its worst away from Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones have trailed by 20 or more points in five of their seven conference road games this season. If Iowa State is going to rebound from its struggles this season, it has to instill some toughness on the road this summer, especially in the young guys.

"They've just got to continue to grow to where you can see them making tough plays," Prohm said. "I just want to see them making tough plays, winning plays that translate to winning on the road because that's where if you're going to compete for championships, which our program is expected to do, you've got to win on the road and you've got to have tough-minded kids. That's obviously an area we've got to get better at in the spring."

In Prohm's eyes, there's still enough time to grab some momentum and finish the season strong. Then, they can stop looking for silver linings.

"We've got three home games," Prohm said. "You've got to take care of home and then we've got two games on the road where teams we've beaten where we've got to put ourselves in position on the road and see where that puts us. Then you go to the Big 12 Tournament where we've had a lot of success over the years."

Tommy Birch covers Iowa State sports and the Iowa Cubs. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com.