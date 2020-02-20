The Bobcat baseball team won the opener on Saturday and then took the rubber match on Sunday to get its first series win of the 2020 season.



Peru State defeated Wayland Baptist (WBU) 8-7 in Saturday's first seven-inning game and then fell 7-1 to the Pioneers in the second game. Then, on Sunday, the 'Cats took the rubber match 9-8 in a nine-inning contest. The three-game series was played in Plainview, Texas.



With the two wins, the Bobcats improved to 3-5 on the season. Wayland Baptist fell to 11-4.

