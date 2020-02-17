After playing two tight contests on Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas, the Peru State softball team went scoreless on Sunday while losing another pair of games.



On Saturday, the Bobcats fell to the hosts, Lyon, 3-1 and then dropped a 3-2 contest to Bethany (Kan.). On Sunday, the 'Cats fell 8-0 to Bethany and 9-0 to Lyon in five innings.



Peru State fell to 0-4 on the season. Lyon improved to 6-1 while Bethany finished the weekend with a 4-5 mark.



For the complete release, please go to: http://bit.ly/39HV3nP