The Nebraska men’s basketball team will be seeking to stop an eight game losing streak on Tuesday night as the Huskers travel to take on Maryland at College Park. The game will be on the Fox Sports App and also on Husker Sports Radio Network. Game time is 7:30 p.m.



Nebraska dropped a game at Iowa City, 96-72, against the Hawkeyes on Saturday. Jervay Green had 18 while Cam Mack and Dachon Burke had 13 and 12 to lead Nebraska. Those scores were countered by the Hawks with Joe Wieskamp hitting for 30 and Luka Garza hitting for 22 points.



Iowa led by nine at the end of the first half and out scored Nebraska 55-42 in the second half. The win put the Hawks record at 17-7 overall and 8-5 in league play. Nebraska fell to 7-16 overall and 2-10 in the league.