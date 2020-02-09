And then there were four.

After Woodward-Granger’s trip to the 2020 sectionals Saturday in Gilbert, four Hawks will move on to next weekend’s district round. Battling in Class 2A Section 5, Peyton Nixon (106), Cale Pritchett (170), No. 1 Cody Fisher (220) and Tyler Lawrenson (285) all made the cut to wrestle another day.

From the top, top-ranked Fisher continued to make his season look easy as he cruised through both rounds. He remains undefeated the season and has 50 wins well within reach should he keep up the pace to defend his state belt.

Lawrenson is also looking to get back to state this year. Projected as the top seed in the section, he too had a quick run to the top after receiving a first-round bye. The heavyweight went three rounds with second-seeded Jacob Torresi of Gilbert to keep up appearances and move forward.

Pritchett didn’t come out quite as clean despite his top-seeded standing. In the end, it was still enough to keep the season going with a second-place finish. The 170-pounder got to the title round and lost by a close decision, followed by a no contest win over Perry’s Wilber Ramirez, who he previously beat in a preliminary round.

Rounding out the Hawks’ sheet, Nixon’s freshman campaign continued to grow as he also had to fight back following a misstep in the championship match. He lost to No. 9 Riece Graham of Perry but with that extra motivation, burned his next opponent with a major decision to grab silver.

Last year, Woodward placed three Hawks in the district tournament. That grew to almost five this time around as Dustin Harney (152) placed third following a dominant 10-3 win in his final match. An earlier major decision loss to two-seed Krunz Pierce was his undoing.

Quickest Pin

Most of the fastest matches of Woodward’s day went in the wrong direction. Every sub-minute matchup ended in a Hawks loss. That happened four times. But the quickest win W-G logged wasn’t by one of the young men moving on to the next round but Jay Dorenkamp. After losing his first round, he fought back to claim fifth place by wrapping up his Roland Story competition in 1:04 to end on a high note.

Closest Match

Pritchett survived to become the fourth Hawk. “Survived” is the operative word. His first match of the day almost went the wrong direction as he won 3-2 over his Perry competitor, winning on a third period escape.

Up Next

Woodward’s sectional round takes place Saturday, Feb. 15 at Ballard.