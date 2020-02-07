Rylee Todd was the only player reaching double figures and she led No. 11 (Class 1A) Notre Dame High School to a 45-23 win over WACO in a SEI Superconference South Division girls basketball game at Wayland Thursday night.

Todd sank four field goals, two from 3-point range, for 10 points. Katy Stephens and Hope Ward each scored eight points for the Nikes and Taylor Ackerman and Gabby Deery each added six points. Morgan Graber led WACO with seven points and Maysan Lee had six points.

Notre Dame (17-3) and WACO (5-16) face each other again Thursday in a first round Class 1A regional game at Notre Dame's Father Minett Gymnasium.

WEST BURLINGTON 80, NEW LONDON 38: Annaka Harris led four Falcons in double figures and West Burlington blew past New London on the home floor.

Harris scored a game-high 24 points. Natalie Vandenburg scored 15, Leah Collier had 12 and Sydney Marlow added 11 for West Burlington. Marah Hartrick led New London with 13 points. Kara Krieger scored 12 and Layney Loyd added six.

West Burlington (16-4) hosts Notre Dame Tuesday. New London (5-15) plays No. 10 (Class 2A) Van Buren at Keosauqua Monday.

MOUNT PLEASANT 51, BURLINGTON 40: The Panthers toppled Burlington in a Southeast Conference game at Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant raced out to a 14-2 first quarter lead and held a 24-9 advantage at halftime.

Mount Pleasant (5-14, 4-5 SEC) hosts Ottumwa Monday. Burlington (2-12, 1-6) plays at Keokuk Tuesday.

L-M 56, W-MU 51 (2OT): Kylie Sanders returned to the lineup after an injury and poured in 27 points to led Louisa-Muscatine to a North Division win at Winfield-Mount Union in two overtimes.

The score was knotted at 41 after regulation play, then at 45 after the first overtime.

Sanders missed the previous six games, a period the Falcons went just 1-5. In her return, Sanders had seven field goals, four from 3-point range, and she sank six of nine free throws. Hailey Sanders scored 13 points and Raegan Downing added six. Melina Oepping led Winfield-Mount Union with 12 points. Keetyn Townsley scored 10 and Jobey Malone and Bradie Buffington each added eight.

Louisa-Muscatine ended its regular season at 11-9. Winfield-Mount Union finished at 11-10.

NO. 10 ILLINI WEST 52, HAVANA 49: Karli Artman and Caydee Kirkham combined for 38 points and led the 10th-ranked (Illinois Class 2A) Chargers past Havana at Carthage, Illinois.

Artman scored a game-high 22 points on eight field goals, three from 3-point range, and 3-for-4 free throw shooting. Kirkham had four field goals and went 8-for-11 at the line. Alexis Smith added six points. Krista Koke paced Havana with 19 points and Taryn Wickman had 12.

Illini West improved to 24-4. Havana is 21-8.

NO. 7 MEDIAPOLIS 43, WAPELLO 37: The Arrows held No. 7 (Class 2A) Mediapolis 20 points below its offensive average, but couldn't topple the Bullettes in a North Division game at Wapello.

Mediapolis, which entered the game with a 63.6 scoring average, was led by the 17-point shooting of Helaina Hillyard. Hallie Mohr scored nine and Mackenzie Springsteen added seven. Eryka Dickey led Wapello with 12 points. Sammy Ewart, Holly Massner and Lindsy Massner each scored six for the Arrows.

Mediapolis (19-1) hosts Lone Tree Monday. Wapello ended its regular season at 14-5.

CENTRAL LEE 48, DANVILLE 40: Mya Mershman's 27 points led the Lady Hawks to a South Division win at Donnellson.

Merschman also had 11 rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals. Makayla Morrison and Ella Sanders each scored eight for Central Lee. Daly Brisby had five steals for Central Lee and Morrison had four. Bella Smith paced Danville with 17 points. Drew Fox had 11 and Ava Smith added eight points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

Central Lee (14-7) hosts Albia Saturday. Danville (7-13) plays Hillcrest Academy at Kalona Tuesday.

GIRLS BOWLING

PANTHERS SWEEP: Mount Pleasant beat both West Burlington-Notre Dame and Washington in a triangular at Iris Bowling Center in Mount Pleasant.

The Panthers tallied 2,069 pins. Gillian Anderson led Mount Pleasant with a 151-179—330 series and Alexis Wohlleber rolled a 156-172—328. All bowling for Mount Pleasant were Megan Smith (278), Arlouny Phosy (232), Morelia Elias-Sixtos (217) and Eden Svoboda (196).

West Burlington-Notre Dame rolled a 1,560. Tessa Snodgrass led the Falcons with a 152-111—263. Izzy Hase rolled a 232 and was followed by Kaeli Groen (225), Sariah Garrison (210), Miranda Rutter (167) and Emma Martin (144).