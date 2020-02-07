Boone Middle School wrestler Tanner Weitzel has never been one to avoid hard work.

“He constantly is doing something to better himself,” Middle School coach Tom Crowden said. “He’s constantly in the mindset of trying to learn whatever he can to be better. One of his strengths is his ability to prepare and his ability to work hard. That makes him by far one of the best kids I’ve ever coached.”

Nate Weitzel, Tanner’s dad, said his son developed a strong work ethic early in life.

“He’s naturally talented but I always tell him hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,” Nate said. “And he took this to heart. He wants to be the hardest working kid in the room. Since he was six, he has known hard work.”

Tanner was recently given the Most Valuable Player Award by the Boone Middle School Athletic Department. His current record for the Boone Middle School wrestling team is 17-2 in the 75-pound weight class. Tanner’s also is a part of the wrestling club Team Intensity—based in Ames—where he sports a 10-2 record. Nathan said his son weighs between 71 to 73 pounds and could easily wrestle in the 70-pound weight class, but he opted to wrestle at 75 pounds so a teammate could wrestle at 70.

Tanner has qualified for districts, which will take place at Fort Dodge Sunday. If he finishes in the top 4 in districts, he will advance to the AAU Kids State tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Tanner won the kids state championship the previous season in the 65-pound weight class. Tanner highlighted a different experiences he’s had wrestling in the two weight classes.

“The guys are stronger at 75 pounds,” he said.

Crowden said he expects him to capture another title this season. Tanner’s coach illuminated why Tanner is such a talented wrestler.

“His ability to set up his shots and his ability to be able to take down opponents from any position and score,” Crowden said. “He can outhustle any opponent.”

Nate said his son also knows how to make the necessary adjustments during matches when things aren’t going his way.

“I think his biggest strength is his ability to make adjustments in the middle of a match without the coach having to tell him,” Nate said. “He also will do three moves in a match to set up one move. He is generally two or three moves ahead of an opponent.”

Tanner pinpointed one thing he needed to do to win state again this season.

“Work hard,” he said.