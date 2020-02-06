MONROE - The Nevada girls’ basketball team struggled from 3-point range and the foul line in a 46-41 loss to Prairie City-Monroe Friday.

The Cubs made just 5 of 29 3-pointers and they were only 2 of 8 from the line in falling to 7-11 on the season and 5-6 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada trailed 24-17 at the half. The Cubs pulled within four after three quarters, but couldn’t make up any ground down the final stretch.

Nevada outrebounded PCM, 32-29, and held the Mustangs to 31-percent shooting from the field. But it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cubs’ shooting woes and PCM’s seven 3-pointers.

Sydney Mosinski posted a double-double with 10 points and rebounds apiece and she also had three blocks for Nevada. Addi Vorm also scored 10 points and she added seven assists and four steals.

Kacie Rewerts put up eight points and nine rebounds and Ellie Tuhn eight points and one steal. Shelbi Hazlitt tallied two points and steals apiece, Maddie Dunham two points, Alexandria Arnaud one point and three rebounds and Mayzi Weig one steal for the Cubs.

PCM improved to 8-10 overall and 6-5 in the Conference. Rachel Freland went for 21 points, six rebounds and three steals and Lilli Baird 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs.

PCM 46, Nevada 41

N 7 10 11 13 - 41

PCM 10 14 8 14 - 46

Nevada (41) - Sydney Mosinski 5-7 0-2 10, Addi Vorm 3-16 1-2 10, Elie Tuhn 3-11 0-0 8, Shelbi Hazlitt 1-6 0-0 2, Kacie Rewerts 4-6 0-2 8, Mayzi Weig 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 1-2 0-0 2, Alexandria Arnaud 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 17-51 2-8 41. 3-point field goals (5): Vorm 3, Tuhn 2. Rebounds (32): Mosinski 10. Assists (12): Vorm 7. Steals (10): Vorm 4. Blocks (3): Mosinski 3. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Mosinski.

PCM (46) - Sierra Foster 1-7 0-0 2, Paige Steenhoek 2-4 1-2 7, Alexis Keucker 0-0 0-0 0, Celeste Wagaman 1-6 0-0 3, Lilli Baird 4-13 0-0 10, Regan Freland 6-17 7-8 21, Riley Hjortshoj 0-1 0-0 0, Kate McCarthy 1-1 1-3 3. Totals: 15-49 9-13 46. 3-point field goals (7): Steenhoek 2, Baird 2, Freland 2, Wagaman. Rebounds (29): McCarthy 8. Assists (11): McCarthy 3. Steals (6): Freland 3. Fouls: 8.

ALLEMAN - Nevada didn’t have any answers for a North Polk team ranked seventh in Class 3A Jan. 28.

The Cubs turned the ball over 24 times and allowed the Comets to shoot 50 percent from the field in a 70-30 setback.

Nevada trailed 37-16 at the half. North Polk went up 55-25 after three quarters to put the game away.

The Cubs fell to 7-10 on the season and 5-5 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. They hung tough on the boards, with North Polk holding a slight 29-26 rebounding advantage, but struggled shooting - making just 31 percent of their shots from the field, including 3 of 15 3-pointers.

Addi Vorm hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points and three assists and Sydney Mosinski put up six points, nine rebounds and one block for Nevada in a losing effort. Maddie Dunham chipped in five points and rebounds apiece, Elie Tuhn and Meredith Harter four points apiece and Shelbi Hazlitt three points.

North Polk improved to 10-4 and stayed perfect atop the HOIC with a 9-0 conference mark. Maggie Phipps went for 20 points, Jaedon Murphy 14 points and five rebounds, Abi Zimmer nine points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals and Lucy Schaffer eight points, six rebounds and four steals for the Comets.

North Polk 70, Nevada 30

N 8 8 9 5 - 30

NP 17 20 18 15 - 70

Nevada (30) - Sydney Mosinski 2-5 2-4 6, Addi Vorm 3-10 0-1 8, Elie Tuhn 2-8 0-0 4, Meredith Harter 2-2 0-0 4, Shelbi Hazlitt 1-4 0-0 3, Megan Wessels 0-1 0-0 0, Ella Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Mayzi Weig 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 1-3 3-5 5, Alexandria Arnaud 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 11-35 5-10 30. 3-point field goals (3): Vorm 2, Hazlitt. Rebounds (26): Mosinski 9. Assists (5): Vorm 3. Steals (4): Tuhn 2. Blocks (1): Mosinski. Fouls: 12.

North Polk (70) - Alia Springer 0-0 0-0 0, Makayla Boatman 2-5 1-1 6, Brooke Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Lucy Schaffer 2-7 4-6 8, Liza Schaffer 1-2 1-2 4, Abi Zimmer 4-7 0-0 9, Ashley Owen 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Jaedon Murphy 7-11 0-0 14, Paige Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Foster 1-5 1-2 4, Maggie Phipps 8-13 0-0 20, Abby Hill 2-4 0-0 5. Totals: 27-54 7-11 70. 3-point field goals (9): Phipps 4, Boatman, L. Schaffer, Zimmer, Foster, Hill. Rebounds (28): L. Schaffer 6. Assists (17): Zimmer 5. Steals (13): L. Schaffer 4. Blocks (2): Murphy, Phipps. Fouls: 12.