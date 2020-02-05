Jeron Conner's senior season at Notre Dame High School has been one he would just as soon forget.

Conner, coming off a sensational baseball season last summer for the Nikes, was primed for a big senior year.

And then he suffered a catastrophic knee injury, tearing his ACL, among other things in his right knee, and breaking two bones in his right leg playing basketball over the summer.

The injury, which required extensive surgery, forced Conner to miss all of football season. And this winter, instead of being the team's sixth man off the bench, Conner has been sitting in the bleachers behind the Nikes' bench, cheering on his teammates.

On Tuesday night, Conner made an emotional return to the court for Senior Night at Father Minett Gymnasium in the Nikes' 82-35 SEI Superconference South Division win over Van Buren.

Conner not only played, he started. With his right knee heavily taped and covered in a cumbersome brace, Conner hoisted a 3-pointer, which missed the mark, but drew a rousing round of applause from the Notre Dame crowd.

Conner came back late in the game and took two more 3-pointers.

As the crowd showed their appreciation for Conner, the 5-foot-11 bespectacled guard with the long blonde locks tried to fight back the tears in the final basketball game of his career.

It was a Senior Night none will soon forget.

"I didn't really think I had a chance to come back from my injury and play basketball. It's fun to get back out there and cheer my teammates on," Conner said. "(Monday) I really didn't want to because it's emotional. Tonight Coach said I was going to start. That's pretty big to me."

"He's one of my best friends. Losing him in the summer was hard because he is the spark plug off the bench. We were looking for big things from him," said fellow Notre Dame senior Axel Tjaden, who poured in a game-high 20 points. "I feel bad for him because he lost all of football, too. But he'll be back for baseball."

"I know we missed his energy all year," Notre Dame head coach Dan Kies said. "Coming out of last year we knew he was a guy who was going to go out and win loose balls, rebound like crazy and play defense. We knew he could give us a lot of that. Unfortunately he showed up for one deal and had the knee injury. We miss him, but we're glad to have him around. Hopefully he gets ready to play baseball. It was great to see him at least be acknowledged and be able to come out in front of the home fans."

Notre Dame (15-3 overall, 11-3 South Division) struggled in the first half against Van Buren (3-13, 1-12), which played hard from start to finish. The Nikes led just 28-19 at halftime.

"The first quarter was definitely better than our second quarter. We got up and we kind of let them back in," Kies said. "We didn't cover some threes in the corner where we're supposed to. Our rotation defense wasn't where it needs to be. If you don't get a body on them, they always get after the rebounds and get after loose balls. They were able to stay in touch with us."

Notre Dame turned on the afterburners in the second half. Senior Mitchell Brent had a pair of slam dunk, much to the delight of the crowd, and Tjaden and Josh Smith took control inside as the Nikes outscored the Warriors, 54-16, in the final 16 minutes.

"We were playing jittery with Senior Night and forcing shots early in the possession. We did a better job of working the ball around in the second half and getting some easy points off of turnovers, which is what we like to do," Tjaden said. "I started slow. I got three fouls in the first half. I came out in the second half with a lot of fire and got my points off of easy looks."

"We wanted to come out and work on some 1-3-1 a little bit and did a better job. Points come easier when you're winning loose balls and getting some deflections. But we wanted to start scoring a little bit in the halfcourt, too. Our guy started moving better and we played a little hungrier that second half, I thought," Kies said.

But this night was about the seniors, and Conner specifically. The Nikes gave him one last game to remember his high school basketball career by.

"It's tough. It's hard to come to practices. I go to therapy for two hours a day three times a week. It's been a long process to get back for baseball," Conner said. "It's my last time ever playing the sport. I tear my ACL before I can even play football or basketball. It was fun playing again."

VAN BUREN COUNTY (35)

Jackson Manning 1-6 1-4 3, Lane Davis 5-10 0-0 13, Tony Davidson 5-14 0-3 10, Wyatt Mertens 2-7 0-2 4, Jonah Heckenberg 1-2 0-0 2, Owen Loeffler 1-3 0-0 2, Sam Warth 0-0 0-0 0, Casey Yochum 0-2 1-2 1, Dylan Richardson 0-2 0-0 0, Ace Padget 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-46 2-11 35.

NOTRE DAME (82)

Mitchell Brent 5-9 5-5 15, Nick Skerik 3-7 2-2 10, Axel Tjaden 10-18 0-0 20, Alex Becker 1-1 0-0 2, Jeron Conner 0-3 0-0 0, Sam Brueck 2-9 0-0 6, Matt Johnson 2-6 0-0 6, Josh Smith 5-8 1-1 11, Anthony Hoffman 2-3 1-2 5, Brady Oleson 1-2 2-2 5, Lane Burnett 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Ward 1-1 0-1 2, Jackson Brent 0-0 0-0 0, Carsen Jones 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 32-67 11-13 82.

Score by quarters

Van Buren;7;12;13;3;—;35

Notre Dame;14;14;25;29;—;82

Fouls: Van Buren County 12, Notre Dame 12. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Van Buren County 3-13 (Davis 3-5, Loeffler 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Mertens 0-2, Manning 0-4), Notre Dame 7-20 (Brueck 2-4, Skerik 2-5, Johnson 2-5, Oleson 1-2, Brent 0-1, Conner 0-3).

Records: Van Buren County 3-13 overall (1-12 SEI Superconference South Division), Notre Dame 15-3 (11-3).