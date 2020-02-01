JEWELL — Gilbert entered Friday’s game at South Hamilton at a crossroads.

The Tigers were coming off back-to-back losses. They suffered a lopsided 87-61 home loss to a Norwalk team that placed second at state in Class 3A last year and a 63-55 setback at Roland-Story — a team they had beaten by 30 earlier in the season.

Second-leading scorer and rebounder Tanner Henningsen hasn’t played since a 77-72 victory over Ballard on Jan. 13 after suffering a knee injury. His absence took away a versatile inside presence and was not what Gilbert needed in a tight Heart of Iowa Conference race.

So things weren’t exactly looking up for the Tigers as they prepared to take on the three-time defending conference champions on their home turf.

But sometimes adversity has a way of bringing out the best in people.

Gilbert got its running game going and played great defense down the stretch to knock off South Hamilton, 71-57, and move to the head of the HOIC standings.

“I really want to give this group credit for the resiliency they’ve shown,” Gilbert coach B.J. Terrones. “They had a great two days of practice and came in here with a nice focus.”

Gilbert was in control for most of the first half. The Tigers led 31-26 at the break.

South Hamilton did what three-time defending conference champions do by delivering a strong response to start the second half. The Hawks opened the half on a 13-3 run to go up five.

But Gilbert kept pushing the ball up the floor and getting good looks. The Tigers reclaimed the lead by the end of the third quarter and went up seven on a Jack Dresser basket early in the fourth.

The Tigers gradually stretched the lead to 10 points. A Cade Balvanz three-point play pulled South Hamilton within six with 1:55 left, but the Hawks didn’t score again as Gilbert pulled away to improve to 10-4 overall and 7-2 in the HOIC, giving the Tigers a half-game lead over South Hamilton and a full game advantage over Nevada atop the conference standings.

“This has always been a rivalry game,” Tony Terrones said. “This is our last year in the Heart of Iowa Conference. We want to make sure that we end on a high note.”

Terrones was out sick during Gilbert’s 64-59 home loss to South Hamilton in December. He atoned for his absence in that game Friday by making 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch to help his team stretch the lead.

Terrones scored 14 points and keyed the Tigers’ ability to find success on the fastbreak against the Hawks’ stout defense.

“We just ran really well,” Tony Terrones said. “When we’re able to transition well that gets everything going offensively for us.”

Dresser also came up huge for Gilbert.

South Hamilton held leading Gilbert scorer Matt Ockey to just nine points. But Dresser stepped up to score a season-high 20 points - more than doubling his season scoring average.

“I felt pretty good during warm ups,” Dresser said. “I was staying more confident and my shots were falling. I was feeling it a little bit so I kept shooting and they were going in.”

Dresser said early trips to the line helped get him going.

“I got to the free-throw line early and made all four of them so I was feeling pretty good,” Dresser said. “The more I shot, the more comfortable I felt.”

South Hamilton fell to 8-5 overall and 7-3 in the conference. Kade Balvanz scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Hawks.

“You take the effort,” South Hamilton coach Matt Juber said. “The kids didn’t quit. It seemed like every time they got us down we fought back. That’s something that we can build on, especially for the guys that came in who weren’t expected to play many minutes. I was really happy with some of the guys who stepped in off the bench.”

Even with the loss, a fourth-straight conference title is still well within reach for South Hamilton.

The HOIC title race figures to be tight with two weeks remaining on the conference schedule.

Only 1 ½ games separate Gilbert and the conference’s fifth-place team, Roland-Story. Nevada (6-3) and Prairie City-Monroe (7-4) are also in the conference title hunt.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting ending,” B.J. Terrones said. “This is going to be our last season in the Heart of Iowa Conference. We’re going to have some competitive games down the stretch. It’s great to see how competitive the conference is and I know our players are looking forward to that challenge.”