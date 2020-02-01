Playing on the hardwood most of the team played on as middle school Hawks, Woodward-Granger (15-2, 11-2) squared off Friday with Woodward Academy (6-10, 5-8) and made light work with a 76-47 win.

Running up such a high score, head coach Brent Achenbach said he was happy with the offensive possessions but was more impressed by his roster's success on defense.

“We started off with some man and we ended up playing probably more zone than we have in any game this year but I thought they played well in the zone moving their feet,” Achenbach said. “[Academy] has the one Wilson kid who does a good job of dribble penetration and I thought we held him pretty much under control.”

That zone defense indeed slowed Davion Wilson, the conference's No. 2 scorer, to just 17 points. With him held in check, the Hawks cruised to an unprecedented win.

Though the Hawks took down the Knights last year, it marks the first time in over a decade that W-G has won back-to-back games against the crosstown rivals. The Hawks were 3-7 in the last 10 matchups heading into the night.

As the team has done time and again this season, it wasn't just a win but a major blowout that pales to previous victories in comparison. Since 2011, Granger's biggest win against the Knight was by 18 points.

“We usually talk about it one game at a time but it's a really good bonus to beat them because it just shows that because they're a very athletic team, to play the way we did tonight and just go out there and prove it, we're actually worth something this year,” senior Keith Braunschweig said.

Friday's 29-point win drives up the Hawks' average margin even more. At a point differential of 25, W-G ranks No. 13 in the state.

That continued dominance, as it has been for the majority of the season, was brought by Braunschweig (18 points, eight rebounds) and Bryce Achenbach (22 points, five assists), who almost singlehandedly matching Academy's output.

“We rebounded outstandingly. We hunted rebounds, got a lot of second opportunities and did a great job,” coach Achenbach said. “Third quarter, we didn't rebound as well and we didn't shoot free throws well. But it wasn't a close game and it didn't make a difference.”

Shooting 11-of-22 from the foul line certainly didn't make an impact as the rest of the roster made up for it in other ways.

Adding to the team's bottom line, Pacey Moats had 13 points and seven assists and rebounds. Coach Achenbach said he thought it was his best game he's had this month. Reese Jamison put in work as well with a team-high nine rebounds and seven points.

The Hawks have a conference rematch Tuesday with Madrid (12-3, 9-3).

Game Ball: Keith Braunschweig (3x) - 18 pts, 7-of-10, 8 reb, 2 blk

He's riding a four game streak of double digit scoring, his second-longest streak of the season.