Anna Niehaus of Kuemper Catholic High School in Carroll has signed a national letter of intent to attend Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) and play volleyball.

Niehaus is the seventh commitment to the DMACC volleyball program for the 2020-21 school year. Other commitments are: Morgan Tupper of Nevada High School, Emma McKinney of South Central Calhoun High School in Lake City, Chloe Gilgen of West Harrison High School in Mondamin, Sophia Walter of Boylan Catholic Central High School in Cherry Valley, Ill., Kennedi Purdy of Gilbertville Don Bosco High School and Kylie Welch of Davenport Assumption High School.

Niehaus said she chose DMACC because of the experiences she had when visiting the school.

“I really enjoyed my time on campus and the teachers were very kind and understanding,” Niehaus said. “I have heard really great things about the DMACC nursing program and everyone I talked to loved their time at DMACC. Most importantly, (DMACC volleyball coach) Patty Harrison drew me into DMACC and I connect really well with her. I love how she cares about my well-being and I am beyond excited to have her as my coach.”

Niehaus said she knows DMACC has talented athletic programs but makes academics a priority.

“The volleyball team has made it to the national tournament multiple times and the players still manage to focus on their future with their classes,” Niehaus said. “(Attending DMACC) will offer me to see my full potential in volleyball. College is a whole different level from high school and I am excited to see myself grow on and off the court. My goal is to receive my RN and decide from there. Nursing has various avenues you can go into and I am not quite sure where I see myself yet.”

Niehaus helped Kuemper Catholic to a 37-5 record in 2019 with 302 kills and a .263 hitting percentage. Her kills came from 716 attacks with 114 hitting errors. Niehaus’ season also included a team-leading 56 ace serves, three assists, 164 digs and 31 blocks, including 23 block assists. Kuemper Catholic qualified for the Class 3A when Niehaus was a junior and a senior, winning a state championship in 2018 and finishing second in 2019. She was named to the Class 3A all-tournament team and also earned first-team all-conference honors.

Niehaus also participates in softball, track and basketball.

Niehaus has been named to the school honor roll throughout her high school career and was accepted into the National Honor Society as a junior.