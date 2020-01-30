GILBERT - The Nevada girls’ basketball team didn’t have an answer for a Gilbert team ranked eighth in Class 4A Friday.

The Cubs were outclassed over the first three quarters in falling by a 61-31 score.

Gilbert led by 12 points after one quarter and went up 39-20 at the half. The Tigers pushed their lead to 55-23 going into the fourth quarter.

Nevada was outrebounded, 45-31. The Cubs were also held to 23-percent shooting as their record dropped to 7-9 overall and 5-4 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Shelbi Hazlitt stepped up with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals for Nevada in a losing effort. Maddie Dunham had eight points and seven rebounds, Addi Vorm two points, six rebounds, five assists and a block, Elie Tuhn four points, four rebounds and three steals and Meredith Harter two points and rebounds apiece.

Sydney Mosinski chipped in one point and three rebounds and Mayzi Weig and Alexandria Arnaud one point and two rebounds apiece.

Gilbert improved to 10-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference. Ava Hawthorne led the Tigers with 21 points and six rebounds, Emma Bulman had 11 points and eight boards, Thea Rotto 10 points and eight rebounds and Nessa Johnson five points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Gilbert 61, Nevada 31

N 12 8 3 8 - 31

G 24 15 16 6 - 61

Nevada (31) - Sydney Mosinski 0-3 1-4 1, Addi Vorm 1-4 0-0 2, Elie Tuhn 0-3 4-6 4, Meredith Harter 1-3 0-3 2, Amelea Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Wessels 0-3 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 5-16 0-0 12, Mayzi Weig 0-2 1-2 1, Maddie Dunham 3-8 2-3 8, Alexandria Arnaud 0-2 1-3 1. Totals: 10-44 9-22 31. 3-point field goals (2): Hazlitt 2. Rebounds (31): Dunham 7. Assists (6): Vorm 5. Steals (9): Tuhn 3. Blocks (1): Vorm. Fouls: 13.

Gilbert (61) - Katie Currans 0-2 0-2 0, Sydney Lynch 1-5 0-0 3, Skylar Hillmann 0-0 0-0 0, Ava Hawthorne 8-13 2-3 21, Nessa Johnson 1-4 3-6 5, Ellie Bulman 2-3 0-0 6, Emma Kruse 1-2 0-0 3, Emma Bulman 4-11 3-4 11, Abigail Terrones 0-0 0-0 0, Johnna Rotto 1-2 0-0 2, Thea Rotto 4-8 2-4 10, Claire Roske 0-3 0-0 0, Raney Kruse 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-52 10-19 61. 3-point field goals (7): Hawthorne 3, Bulman 2, Lynch, Kruse. Rebounds (45): Johnson 8, Em. Bulman 8, T. Rotto 8. Assists (14): Lynch 4, Johnson 4. Steals (10): Johnson 4. Blocks (1): T. Rotto. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: T. Rotto.

STATE CENTER - Nevada couldn’t quite get around a sluggish first quarter in a 47-34 non-conference loss to West Marshall Jan. 23.

The Cubs were held to just two points over the first eight minutes in falling behind by nine against the 14th-ranked team in Class 3A. They played the Trojans evenly over the next two quarters, but had trouble slowing them down in the fourth quarter in dropping to 7-8.

Nevada struggled shooting from 3-point range in the game. They were only 2 of 19 from downtown.

The Cubs were active defensively with 18 steals. But West Marshall won the rebounding battle by a 35-24 margin.

Elie Tuhn had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals and Sydney Mosinski nine points, six rebounds, three steals and a block for Nevada. Shelbi Hazlitt recorded seven points and three rebounds, Mayzi Weig three points, four steals and three rebounds and Addi Vorm two points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

West Marshall improved to 10-1. Karlyn Snider had 13 points and two steals, Avril Sinning 12 points, Katy Reyerson 11 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and two blocks and Renae Schaper nine points, 12 rebounds and four steals for the Trojans.

West Marshall 47, Nevada 34

N 2 7 9 16 - 34

WM 11 7 9 20 - 47

Nevada (34) - Sydney Mosinski 4-6 1-2 9, Addi Vorm 1-11 0-1 2, Elie Tuhn 5-13 2-4 13, Meredith Harter 0-0 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 2-10 2-2 7, Mayzi Weig 1-3 1-2 3, Maddie Dunham 0-3 0-0 0, Alexandria Arnaud 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 13-48 6-11 34. 3-point field goals (2): Tuhn, Hazlitt. Rebounds (24): Mosinski 6. Assists (4): Vorm 2. Steals (18): Vorm 4, Weig 4. Blocks (1): Mosinski. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Vorm.

West Marshall (47) - Eliza Girard 0-0 0-0 0, Kikki Pfantz 0-0 0-0 0, Avril Sinning 4-16 2-3 12, Delaney Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Karlyn Snider 3-5 6-10 13, Avery Randall 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Breja 0-0 0-0 0, Abby Green 0-0 0-0 0, Teresa Disney 0-2 2-2 2, Katy Reyerson 5-7 1-4 11, Olivia Gradwell 0-0 0-0 0, Renae Schaper 2-3 5-8 9. Totals: 14-33 16-27 47. 3-point field goals (3): Sinning 2, Snider. Rebounds (35): Schaper 12. Assists (7): Snider 2, Disney 2, Schaper 2. Steals (15): Reyerson 5. Blocks (4): Disney 2, Reyerson 2. Fouls: 15.

NEVADA - Nevada hung around with a Roland-Story team ranked fifth in Class 3A for a quarter Jan. 21, but the Cubs were unable to keep pace after that in a 65-33 loss to the Norse.

Nevada only trailed 17-13 after the first quarter. Sydney Mosinski scored six points inside to help keep the Cubs close.

But Roland-Story outscored Nevada 20-5 in the second quarter. Juliann Clark scored 13 of her game-high 15 points in the first half to help the Norse build a 37-18 lead at the half.

Nevada nearly played Roland-Story even in the third quarter. But the Cubs ran out of gas, scoring just two points in the fourth quarter.

Nevada fell to 7-7 overall and 5-3 in the Heart of Iowa Conference. The Cubs were without leading scorer Kacie Rewerts, who was out with an ankle injury.

“Not having that presence of having our leading scorer on the floor takes a little bit of wind out of our sails,” Nevada head coach Jordan Bentley said. “The first quarter we competed well, but it was a case of too many turnovers there in that first half. I thought Roland-Story shot the ball really well tonight - that’s one of the better shooting nights I’ve seen them have.”

Roland-Story ended up with 12 3-pointers.

Nevada shot just 33 percent from the field. The Cubs forced 11 turnovers, but they committed 20 and were outrebounded, 34-23.

Bentley said he still likes where his team is headed entering the final stretch of the regular season.

“We’ve shown we can compete against good teams,” Bentley said. “We’ve got to come in with a mindset of being disciplined. That’s offensively, that’s defensively - being prideful of the defense that we’ve had. We pride ourselves on our defense and it’s gonna fuel our offense. We’ll have better nights of taking care of the basketball. There’s a lot of basketball left for us to play and we’re going to continue to get better.”

Mosinski scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds and Shelbi Hazlitt added seven points and one assist for the Cubs. Maddie Dunham scored six points and finished with one assist and steal apiece, Addi Vorm finished with five points and two assists and Alexandria Arnaud put up four points, four rebounds and one block for Nevada.

Roland-Story improved to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference. Clark ended up with seven rebounds and five assists to go along with her scoring, Reece Johnson had 14 points and three steals and Reagan Barkema chipped in 13 points and six rebounds for the Norse.

Roland-Story 65, Nevada 33

N 13 5 13 2 - 33

RS 17 20 14 14 - 65

Roland-Story (65) - Ava Charlson 1-2 0-0 3, Jordyn Ramus 0-0 0-0 0, Juliann Clark 4-10 5-6 15, Amy Rathmacher 0-1 0-2 0, Madeline Morton 3-7 0-0 8, Emily Berggren 0-0 0-2 0, Jadyn Nelson 1-1 4-4 6, Dani Grady 1-4 0-0 3, Reagan Barkema 5-12 0-0 13, Reece Johnson 3-5 5-6 14, Madi Bauer 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Geise 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Tjernagel 1-6 1-2 3, Madison Martindale 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-48 15-22 65. 3-point field goals (12): Barkema 3, Johnson 3, Clark 2, Morton 2, Charlson, Grady. Rebounds (34): Clark 7. Assists (14): Clark 5. Steals (15): Johnson 3. Blocks: None. Fouls: 16.

Nevada (33) - Sydney Mosinski 4-8 0-2 8, Addi Vorm 2-7 1-1 5, Elie Tuhn 0-5 1-2 1, Meredith Harter 0-1 0-1 0, Tessa Borwick 0-0 0-0 0, Amelea Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Wessels 0-1 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 3-4 0-0 7, Aubrey Gibson 0-1 2-2 2, Ella Higgins 0-0 0-0 0, Mayzi Weig 0-2 0-1 0, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-0 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 2-3 2-2 6, Alexandria Arnaud 1-3 2-5 4. Totals: 12-36 8-16 33. 3-point field goals (1): Hazlitt. Rebounds (23): Mosinski 9. Assists (6): Vorm 2. Steals (6): Arnaud 2. Blocks (2): Vorm, Arnaud. Fouls: 15.