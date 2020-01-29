Eryka Dickey led all scorers and broke the Wapello High School career rebounding record in the Arrows' 71-17 win over Hillcrest Academy in a girls basketball game at Kalona Tuesday night.

Dickey finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. That gave her 440 rebounds for her career, breaking the previous school record of 433 set by Erika Massner in the 2011-12 season.

Dickey scored eight field goals and went 2-for-2 at the free throw line. A 5-foot-8 senior, Dickey is averaging 13.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in 15 games this season.

Wapello's Holly Massner added a double double with 17 points and 10 steals. She also had five assists. Sammy Ewart scored 16 points for the Arrows. Lindsy Massner scored eight points and Mady Reid added six points and a game-high six assists.

Esther Hughes and Yuni Gutierrez each scored six points for Hillcrest Academy.

Wapello improved to 11-4 overall and 10-2 in the SEI Superconference North Division. The Arrows host Lone Tree Thursday. It was the 13th straight loss for Hillcrest Academy (1-14).

NO. 10 WEST BURLINGTON 66, CENTRAL LEE 60: Central Lee's Mya Merschman finished with 34 points and 14 rebounds, but 10th-ranked (Class 3A) West Burlington won the South Division game at Donnellson.

Merschman, a 6-1 junior who leads the state in all classes in rebounding with an 11.6 average, also had three blocked shots, five steals and an assist. Makayla Morrison had 12 points for Central Lee and Daly Brisby added eight. Kaylynn Summers scored just one point for the Hawks, but she had 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

Samantha Dzawo led West Burlington with 22 points. Sydney Marlow had 18 points and 14 rebounds and Leah Collier added 11 points.

West Burlington (12-3) hosts Danville Thursday. Central Lee (10-7) plays Cardinal at Eldon Thursday.

NO. 11 NOTRE DAME 70, NEW LONDON 35: Katy Stephens led three Nikes in double figures and No. 11 (Class 1A) Notre Dame doubled the Tigers at New London.

Stephens had a game-high 24 points. Madelyn Stutsman scored 11, Taylor Ackerman had 10 and Hope Ward added nine points for Notre Dame. Marah Hartrick led New London with 12 points, Ashlyn McSorley scored 11 and Layney Loyd had seven.

Notre Dame is 15-1; New London fell to 5-12.

NO. 11 MEDIAPOLIS 52, L-M 27: Helaina Hillyard's 19 points sparked the No. 11 (Class 2A) Bullettes past Louisa-Muscatine in a North Division game at Letts.

Hallie Mohr scored 11 for Mediapolis. Ruthie Jahn had nine points and Mackenzie Springsteen added eight. Hailey Sanders and Raegan Downing led Louisa-Muscatine with 12 points each.

Mediapolis (16-1) hosts Pekin Feb. 4. L-M plays Pekin at Packwood Thursday.

NO. 7 VAN BUREN 63, HOLY TRINITY 34: Isabel Manning and Taryn Scheuermann combined for 45 points in No. 7 (Class 2A) Van Buren's win at Fort Madison.

Manning had 24 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists. Scheuermann finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Grace Davidson had eight points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Warriors. Madison Bartholomew had six points and four assists and Selena Sayre grabbed five rebounds.

Van Buren (15-2) hosts New London Thursday. Holy Trinity (8-9) plays WACO at Wayland Thursday.

DANVILLE 46, WACO 39: Bella Smith and Drew Fox scored 13 points each to lead the Bears past WACO in a South Division game at Danville.

Cassidy Yaley scored nine points for Danville and Bre Yaley added eight. WACO's Morgan Graber led all scorers with 19 points. Ellah Kissel scored eight and Molly McLaughlin added six for the Warriors.

Danville (5-10) plays at No. 10 (Class 3A) West Burlington Thursday. WACO (3-14) hosts Holy Trinity Thursday.

NORTH 66, BURLINGTON 41: North High School extended its winning streak to eight games with a non-conference win over Burlington at Davenport.

It was Burlington's fifth straight loss.

Burlington (2-9) hosts Washington in a Southeast Conference game Friday. North improved to 11-2.

W-MU 45, HIGHLAND 30: Winfield-Mount Union won a North Division game at Riverside.

Kyndal Townsley and Melina Oepping each scored 11 points to lead the Lady Wolves, while Keetyn Townsley and Bradie Buffington each scored six points and Jami Wilkerson had five points. Farrah Nelson chipped in with four points, while Jobey malone had two points. Buffington had 11 rebounds, Oepping had 10 boards and Nelson grabbed nine rebounds.

Winfield-Mount Union (9-8) hosts Hillcrest Academy Thursday. Highland is 4-15.

KEOKUK 45, WEST HANCOCK 43: The Chiefs edged West Hancock at Warsaw, Illinois.

Keokuk (12-3) plays at Mount Pleasant Friday. West Hancock (12-11) hosts Macomb at Hamilton, Illinois, Thursday.